Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global Plant-based Protein Market will be worth USD 16.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of plant-based protein market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among the health-conscious population and their changing dietary patterns. The growing demand for Protein supplements among consumers to improve their health and wellness is expected to drive the growth of plant-based protein products. The sedentary lifestyle of the growing population has resulted in the prevalence of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, which has increased their need to consume plant-based protein products.



The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Key participants include CARGILL, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM), DuPont, ROQUETTE FRÈRES, GLANBIA, WILMAR INTERNATIONAL, DSM, KERRY GROUP, EMSLAND GROUP, and INGREDION, among others.



Along with these details, the report also covers the segmentation of the market based on types, applications, end-user industry, and others. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections up to 2027, is offered in the report. The report includes profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Textured Protein



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Dry



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Ingredients

Animal Feed



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pea

Soy

Wheat

Others (Rice, Potato, Canola, and Oats)



Plant-based Protein Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The latest report is updated with the impact analysis of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The rapidly changing dynamics of the market and current and future growth potential of the market are covered in the report. The report offers crucial information about the initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market.



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Plant-based Protein market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Plant-based Protein market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Plant-based Protein market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Plant-based Protein market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



