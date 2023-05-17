NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Plant-Based Protein Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Plant-Based Protein market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Cargill (United States), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), DowDuPont (United States), Glanbia Plc (Ireland), Kerry Group (Ireland), Tate & Lyle PLC (United Kingdom), Ingredion Incorporated (United States), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Sotexpro S.A. (France), Axiom Foods (United States), The Scoular Company (United States), Victoria Group (Serbia), Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Roquette FrÃ¨res (France).



Plant protein is simply a meaningful food source of protein which is from plants. Plant proteins are experiencing their time in the limelight, with manufacturers launching plant-based completely protein products in retail and foodservice chains launching plant-protein menu innovations. Of late, growth in the demand for additional nutritional supplements is increasing consistently as customers seek sources to enable the body to gain proper nourishment. This, in turn, an increase in spending on these products significantly drives the growth of the global plant-based proteins market globally. As per latest study released by AMA Research, the Global Plant-Based Protein market is expected to see growth rate of 12.7% and may see market size of USD36.68 Million by 2027.



Opportunities:

- Growing Consumers' Focus on Meat Alternatives

- Increasing Number of Health Conscious People across the World



Influencing Market Trend

- Social Media Trends to Sway More Consumers Toward Plant-Based Proteins

- Increase in Trend of Health and Sustainability Globally



Market Drivers

- Huge Investments in Plant-Based Food Businesses by Market Players



Challenges:

- Increase in Production of and Adulteration With Genetically Modified (GM) Soybean



Analysis by Application (Beverages, Nutrition Supplements, Food Industry, Sports Nutrition, Others), Source Type (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Others (Quinoa, Beans, Oats, Nuts and Seeds)), Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Others), Form Type (Isolates Protein, Concentrates Protein, Protein Flour)



The regional analysis of Global Plant-Based Protein Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Plant-Based Protein market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Plant-Based Protein market.



