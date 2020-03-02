Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- The Plant-based Protein market report provides new insight and clarification on the industry that will help to learn more about the target market and understand the various factors that shape the industry structure. The report also maps out a broader picture of competitive analysis, the launch of new products, geographical market expansion, merger, and acquisition. Moreover, this report has researched the customer and competition on multiple levels along with the evaluation of segments which share a common characteristic.



Rising importance of a vegan diet as a result of the risk of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes associated with the consumption of meat products is expected to have a strong positive impact on the growth. The global market is projected to register substantial growth over the next eight years as a result of rising population of flexitarians in U.S. and Canada, due to extensive campaigns for promoting vegan diet via media platforms.



Furthermore, increasing concerns regarding glutamic disorders and lactose intolerance among the millennials in developed markets including Germany and U.S. are projected to propel the utilization of soy as well as pea protein supplements. A majority of manufacturers are involved in selling their products through various distribution channels including direct selling contracts, e-commerce portals, and supermarkets. These products are available in different forms such as powder, liquids, Ready-to-Drink (RTD), and capsules.



Cargill, ADM, Kerry Group, DuPont Danisco, and Glanbia, dominate the market with major strategies namely, acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches.



Chapter One Plant-based Protein Industry Overview

1.1 Plant-based Protein Definition

1.2 Plant-based Protein Classification Analysis

Chapter Two Plant-based Protein Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

Chapter Three Asia Plant-based Protein Market Analysis

Chapter Four 2014-2019 Asia Plant-based Protein Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Five Asia Plant-based Protein Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Six Asia Plant-based Protein Industry Development Trend

Chapter Seven North American Plant-based Protein Market Analysis

Chapter Eight 2014-2019 North American Plant-based Protein Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nine North American Plant-based Protein Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Ten North American Plant-based Protein Industry Development Trend

Chapter Eleven Europe Plant-based Protein Market Analysis

Chapter Twelve 2014-2019 Europe Plant-based Protein Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Thirteen Europe Plant-based Protein Key Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter Fourteen Europe Plant-based Protein Industry Development Trend

Chapter Fifteen Plant-based Protein Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

Chapter Seventeen Plant-based Protein New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Plant-based Protein Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter Nineteen Global Plant-based Protein Industry Development Trend



