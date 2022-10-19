Plant-Based Shrimp Market Is Booming Worldwide : New Wave Foods, Sophie's Kitchen, Happy Ocean Foods

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Plant-Based Shrimp Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Plant-Based Shrimp market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

New Wave Foods, Inc. (United States) , Happy Ocean Foods (Germany) , Van Cleve Seafood (United States), Vegan ZeaStar (Netherlands) , The Plant-Based Seafood Co. (United States), BeLeaf vegan (United States) , Loving Hut (Korea) , Sophie's Kitchen (United States)



Definition:

Plant-based shrimp is a vegan alternative to real shrimp fish. It is made up of red and green algae, sea salt, agave syrup, mung beans, soya beans, etc. although it tastes exactly the same as real shrimp does. The market of plant-based shrimp has huge prospectus not just economically but also environmentally as fishing of shrimps results in the destruction of mangroves and natural ecosystem collapse due to excessive shrimp fishing.



Market Trend:

- Innovation in Animal-Based Diet to Vegan Alternatives



Market Drivers:

- Increased Conciseness about Sustainability Among Masses Regarding Environment and Marine Life Protection

- Stringent Govt. Policies Regarding Over Fishing and Degradation of Mangroves Due to Excessive Fishing

- Increased Investments by Venture Capitalists in New Food Products and Food Chains



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Awareness About Sustainability, Environment Protection, Malpractices During Fishing Like Excessive Fishing, Exploitation of Marine Habitats, Child Labour, Etc. Involved in it will Drive People Towards More Plant-Based Diets Including Plant-Based Shrimps



The Global Plant-Based Shrimp Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Frozen Plant-Based Shrimp, Shelf Stable Plant-Based Shrimp), End Users (Food Service Industry, Individual Households, Others), Raw Materials (Red and Green Algae, Soya Bean, Peas, Mung Beans, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)



Global Plant-Based Shrimp market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



