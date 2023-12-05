NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Plant-based Snacks Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Plant-based Snacks market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

General Mills (United States), Maple Leaf Foods (Canada), Unilever (United Kingdom), Nestle (Switzerland), Quorn (United Kingdom), Soul sprout (United States), Green Park Snacks (United Kingdom), Eat Natural (United Kingdom), Oomph (Sweden), Blue Diamond Growers (United States).



Scope of the Report of Plant-based Snacks

Plant-based snacks encompass a diverse range of snack options made predominantly or entirely from plant-derived ingredients, excluding animal products. These snacks emphasize using ingredients like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, grains, and various plant-based derivatives to create flavorful and convenient snacking choices. They offer alternatives to traditional snacks that typically contain animal-derived components like dairy, eggs, or meat. Plant-based snacks come in various forms such as veggie chips, fruit bars, nuts and seed mixes, plant-based protein bars, kale chips, roasted chickpeas, and more. Often crafted to be nutritious and rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and sometimes protein, these snacks cater to individuals seeking healthier, environmentally conscious, or ethical alternatives to conventional snack options while offering a wide array of tastes and textures.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Dried fruit, Plant-Based Bars, Vegetable Chips, Chickpeas, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline {Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Food Stores, Others}), Packaging Type (Box, Packets, Pouch, Others)



Market Drivers:

Rising Popularity of Plant-based Snacks like Tofu, Tempeh, and other products

Rapid Shifts towards Plant-based Food Products



Market Trends:

Raising Awareness of Health Benefits of Plant-based Snacks

Increasing Demand for Organic Protein Bars



Opportunities:

Increasing Research and Development Activities owing to Plant-based Snacks Products

Chances to Growth in Healthcare & Nutrition Sector due to the Health Benefits



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



