Key Players in This Report Include:

Medicago (Canada), GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom) , Creative Biolabs (United States), iBio (United States), Fraunhofer (Germany), ICON (Ireland), Mitsubishi Tanabe (Japan), Protalix (Israel), Kentucky Bioprocessing, Inc. (United States).



Definition:

Plant-based vaccines are made using recombinant technology, which involves integrating the gene encoding the required antigen protein into the plant genome. For gene transfer and transformation, the Agrobacterium tumefaciens is often utilized. Novel methods for transformation, including sonication, biolistic bombardment, PEG-mediated, and electroporation, are being used as technology advances.



Market Drivers:

Plant-Based Vaccines are Produced on a Large Scale and are Cost-Effective

Rapid Development in Treatment of Cancer



Market Trends:

Plant-Based Vaccines are Used for Coivid19 Treatment



Market Opportunities:

Increase in Cases of Influenza

Rapid Diagnostics of Infectious Diseases



The Global Plant-based Vaccines Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Bacterial Vaccines, Viral Vaccines, Parasite Vaccines, Immunocontraceptive Vaccines), Application (Infectious Diseases, Anti-Cancer, Covid19, Others), Plant (Tobacco, Potatoes, Tomato, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Specialized Clinics)



Global Plant-based Vaccines market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



In March 2021 Medicago Announced the Start of Clinical Trails of Plant-Based Covid-19 Vaccine Patient with help of GSK Pandemic Antidote. The COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Medicago is based on plant extracts. The vaccine is made up of recombinant spike (S) glycoprotein produced as virus-like particles (VLPs) and is co-administered with GSK's pandemic antidote. Based on excellent interim Phase 2 results, Medicago gained regulatory approval from Canadian and US authorities to begin enrolling healthy individuals in the Phase 3 part of the trial.



