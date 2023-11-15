Plant-Based Waters Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Plant-based Waters Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Plant-based Waters Market:-

PepsiCo (United States), Caliwater (United States), Sibberi (United Kingdom), Steaz (United States), Drink Simple (United States), Harmless Harvest (United States), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), ARTY Water Company (United Kingdom), Aloha (United States)



The Plant-based Waters Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Plant-based Waters market.



Plant-based waters are also known as alternative waters and these beverages are made to boost the body. The drinks are produced from plants, most popular plant based water drink such as coconut water, birch water, aloe water, or maple waters. Depending on the plant type, the water can be extracted or processed in many different ways. There is no standard definition for plant waters and depending on how the product is labeled, it may or may not be regulated by FDA on nutrients and required labeling. Further, inclination of consumers towards organic food and organic based drinks is propelling the market growth.



April 2019, Coconut water, characterized by Packaged Facts as a juice, not water has been very successful, and some marketers are trying to replicate that success by tapping into trees for water. Maple and birch sap are yielding water that is being packaged and marketed by a growing number of companies. In addition to flavor, proponents are pushing the drinks as healthy with functional benefits, and as more sustainable than typical waters.

April 2019, ALOHA, a pioneer in the plant-based protein industry, today announced the launch of its newest innovation, a protein drink. Available in three delicious flavors, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut and Vanilla, the convenient and nutritious protein drinks provide 18g of protein with only 5g of coconut sugar. The protein drinks are another way that ALOHA is providing plant-based goodness one day at a time.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Flavored, Original), Application (Coconut Water, Maple Water, Birch Water, Artichoke Water), Distribution channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Others)



Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Organic Plant based Water

Increasing Number of Product Launch



Opportunities:

Flourishing Food and Beverage Industry



Market Drivers:

Growing Awareness Regarding Harmful Effects of Consuming Sugar and Artificial Sweetener among Consumers

Increasing Demand for Packaged Beverages



Challenges:

Harmful Methods Adopted by the Coconut water Companies



What are the market factors that are explained in the Plant-based Waters Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



