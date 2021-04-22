The study methodologies used to examine the Plant Genomics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global plant genomics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14.47 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust growth of the global plant genomics market can be attributed to growing demand for high crop yields. Plant genomics helps in genetic variation identification in phenotypes and molecular pathway characterization in resistance from abiotic and biotic stresses. Enabling rapid implementation of gene technology in crop production and plant genomics improves food security and food safety by increasing productivity and removing mycotoxins, respectively. Also, the application of plant genomics considerably increases the value of agricultural products and seeds.
Plant genomics market in Asia Pacific region registered the fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, which can be attributed to increased investments by biotechnology companies in food crops and high-value crops to cater to increasing global food demand. Additionally, presence of a larger population in countries in the region, and rising disposable income are factors resulting in increased demand for high-value crops.
Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Neogen Corporation, GENEWIZ, Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, LC Sciences, Illumina Inc., KeyGene, Novogene Co. Ltd., and Floragenex Inc.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Genetic Engineering
Molecular Engineering
Genome Editing
Others
Genomic Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Yield Improvement
Herbicide Tolerance
Disease Resistance
Others
Objective Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
DNA Extraction and Purification
DNA/RNA Sequencing
Genotyping
Gene Expression Profiling
GMO-Trait Purity Testing
Marker-Assisted Selection
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
Report Objectives
Examine the size of the global Plant Genomics market based on the parameters of value and volume.
Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Plant Genomics market.
Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Plant Genomics market.
Highlight significant trends of the global Plant Genomics market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.
Extensively profile top players of the global Plant Genomics market and showing how they compete in the industry.
Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.
Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Plant Genomics market.
Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Plant Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Plant Genomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations
4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material
4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Plant Genomics Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Plant Genomics Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Plant Genomics Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
Continued…