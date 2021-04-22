Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global plant genomics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14.47 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust growth of the global plant genomics market can be attributed to growing demand for high crop yields. Plant genomics helps in genetic variation identification in phenotypes and molecular pathway characterization in resistance from abiotic and biotic stresses. Enabling rapid implementation of gene technology in crop production and plant genomics improves food security and food safety by increasing productivity and removing mycotoxins, respectively. Also, the application of plant genomics considerably increases the value of agricultural products and seeds.



Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 - 2028. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Plant Genomics Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/526



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Plant genomics market in Asia Pacific region registered the fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, which can be attributed to increased investments by biotechnology companies in food crops and high-value crops to cater to increasing global food demand. Additionally, presence of a larger population in countries in the region, and rising disposable income are factors resulting in increased demand for high-value crops.



Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Neogen Corporation, GENEWIZ, Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, LC Sciences, Illumina Inc., KeyGene, Novogene Co. Ltd., and Floragenex Inc.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Plant Genomics Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/526



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Genetic Engineering

Molecular Engineering

Genome Editing

Others



Genomic Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Yield Improvement

Herbicide Tolerance

Disease Resistance

Others



Objective Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

DNA Extraction and Purification

DNA/RNA Sequencing

Genotyping

Gene Expression Profiling

GMO-Trait Purity Testing

Marker-Assisted Selection

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Plant Genomics market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/526



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Plant Genomics market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Plant Genomics market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Plant Genomics market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Plant Genomics market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Plant Genomics market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Plant Genomics market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-genomics-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Plant Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Plant Genomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Plant Genomics Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Plant Genomics Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Plant Genomics Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…