Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- The detailed market intelligence report on the Plant Genomics market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Plant Genomics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



Download Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/526



plant genomics market is expected to reach a market size of USD 14.47 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust growth of the global plant genomics market can be attributed to growing demand for high crop yields. Plant genomics helps in genetic variation identification in phenotypes and molecular pathway characterization in resistance from abiotic and biotic stresses.



The report also studies the key companies of the Plant Genomics market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities



Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Neogen Corporation, GENEWIZ, Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, LC Sciences, Illumina Inc., KeyGene, Novogene Co. Ltd., and Floragenex Inc.



Segmental Analysis



The global Plant Genomics market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Plant Genomics sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Genetic Engineering

Molecular Engineering

Genome Editing

Others



Genomic Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Yield Improvement

Herbicide Tolerance

Disease Resistance

Others



Objective Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

DNA Extraction and Purification

DNA/RNA Sequencing

Genotyping

Gene Expression Profiling

GMO-Trait Purity Testing

Marker-Assisted Selection

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-genomics-market



Regional Segmentation



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?



What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?



What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Plant Genomics market?



What are the key product types and applications of the Plant Genomics industry?



What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?



How is the competitive landscape of the Plant Genomics market?



Who are the key players in the industry?



What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?



What will be the valuation of the Plant Genomics Market by 2027?



Plant genomics market in Asia Pacific region registered the fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, which can be attributed to increased investments by biotechnology companies in food crops and high-value crops to cater to increasing global food demand. Additionally, presence of a larger population in countries in the region, and rising disposable income are factors resulting in increased demand for high-value crops.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Plant Genomics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Plant Genomics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis



4.2.2.1. Increased funding in plant genomics



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for high crop yield



4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive infrastructure for plant genomics



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Plant Genomics Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Genetic Engineering



5.1.2. Molecular Engineering



5.1.3. Genome Editing



5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. Plant Genomics Market By Genomic Property Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Genomic Property Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Yield Improvement



6.1.2. Herbicide Tolerance



6.1.3. Disease Resistance



6.1.4. Others



Chapter 7. Plant Genomics Market By Objective Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Objective Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. DNA Extraction and Purification



7.1.2. DNA/RNA Sequencing



7.1.3. Genotyping



7.1.4. Gene Expression Profiling



7.1.5. GMO-Trait Purity Testing



7.1.6. Marker-Assisted Selection



7.1.7. Others



Continue…!



Quick Buy--- Plant Genomics Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/526



Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Related Report



Construction Equipment Rental Market Size Worth USD 135.77 Billion by 2027



Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size Worth USD 15.14 Billion by 2027



Sports Guns Market Size Worth USD 3.46 Billion By 2027



Industrial Lubricants Market Size Worth USD 75.23 Billion by 2027



About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs