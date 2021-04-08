New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- The Global Plant Growth Regulators Market research report added by Reports and Data is a comprehensive and all-encompassing analysis of the Plant Growth Regulators Market and its latest trends. The report offers a concise summary of the market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends and demands, profit margins, along with a comprehensive overview of the competitive scenario and business strategies enforced by the key companies operating in the industry.



Plant growth regulators, also known as plant hormones phytohormones, are the chemical compounds responsible for controlling all the aspects of the growth and development of the plant throughout its life. The increase in investments in the agricultural sector, the expansion of the organic food sector, and a growing focus towards sustainable farming are the driving factors for the global plant growth regulators market.

Plant growth regulators in the form of bio-stimulants/bio-inhibitors have witnessed an increased demand, especially in agriculture-driven economies. As agriculture has become more mechanized, scientific advancements have followed, ensuring the use of novel inputs to improve the production of the crops, which has increased the demand for plant growth regulators. The adoption of agrochemicals by farmers to enhance crop protection and provide nutrition-rich produce, and the emerging trend of in-house garden & farming are the other driving factors of the plant growth regulators market.



The uncontrolled usage of plant growth regulators leads to an exponential growth of the crop with a ripening of the outer surface while its core remains raw. This is a significant concern for both the manufacturers and the end-users alike. Low awareness and innovation in product development are some of the restraining factors, which may hinder the growth of the industry during the forecast period.



Some of the key players profiled in the report include:

- Nufarm

- Valent Biosciences Corportation

- WinField United

- Xinyi (HK) Industrial

- TATA Chemicals



Based on the product type, the Plant Growth Regulators Market is split into

- Cytokinins

- Auxins

- Gibberllins

- Others



Based on the application, the Plant Growth Regulators Market is split into

- Crop based

- Non-Crop based

- Post-traumatic stress disorder

- Others



Furthermore, the report covers a thorough analysis of the geographical landscape of the Plant Growth Regulators Market. The report broadly assesses the regional terrain of the Plant Growth Regulators Market while splitting the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Regions Analyzed in Report:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Highlights of the TOC:

- 1. Report Overview

- 1.1 Research Scope

- 1.2 Key Plant Growth Regulators Market segments

- 1.3 Major players

- 1.4 Market analysis by product

- 1.5 Market analysis by application

- 1.6 Report timeline

- 2. Global Growth Trends

- 2.1 Global Plant Growth Regulators Market size

- 2.2 Latest Plant Growth Regulators Market trends

- 2.3 Key growth trends

- 3. Competitive Landscape

- 3.1 Global Plant Growth Regulators Market key players

- 3.2 Global Plant Growth Regulators Market size by manufacturers

- 3.3 Products of major players

- 3.4 Entry barriers in the Plant Growth Regulators Market

- 3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



