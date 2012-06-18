Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- ReportReserve’s latest report, ""Plant Life Extension (PLEX) and Plant Life Management (PLIM) for Nuclear Reactors - Global Landscape Analysis to 2020"" gives detailed information on the global plant life extension of commercial nuclear power generation facilities. The research covers analysis of the leading countries in the PLEX market. It also gives information about Plant Life Management (PLIM) and its approaches. The key driver for the plant life extension is the increasing demand for electrical power. Averting the cost of new build and the available capacity to operate within stringent safety margins are also driving nuclear facilities to extend the operational life beyond their original design life.



Scope



- In depth analysis of the global PLEX market.

- Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and South and Central America

- Qualitative information on market drivers, restraints on the PLEX market and the PLEX process.

- Key updates on plant life extension developments in all regions.

- Key updates on major players, such as GE Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hitachi, Ltd, Alstom SA, Atomic Energy of Canada Limited.



