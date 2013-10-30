Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Plant Life Extension (PLEX) and Plant Life Management (PLIM) for Nuclear Reactors: Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2025 market report to its offering

Plant Life Extension (PLEX) and Plant Life Management (PLIM) for Nuclear Reactors: Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2025”, is the latest report from The publisher. The report covers the global Plant Life Extension (PLEX) market, and key drivers and restraints of the PLEX and Plant Life Management (PLIM) approaches. It provides a detailed study of the PLEX process and comprehensive information on the size of the PLEX markets worldwide. Key players and developments in the PLEX market are also covered, as well as the estimated market value for nuclear PLEXs in various countries.



Scope



- Analysis of the PLEX market in key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America



- PLEX market sizes for 2006 to 2025



- In-depth analysis of reactor age by type and region



- Qualitative information on market drivers, restraints on the PLEX market and the PLEX process



- Key updates on PLEX developments in all regions



- Key updates on major players, such as GE Hitachi, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Alstom SA, Atomic Energy of Canada Limited



Reasons To Buy



- Gain the most up-to-date information on global PLEX developments



- Identify key regions with potential opportunities for growth in the nuclear PLEX market



- Understand the emerging opportunities for players in the nuclear PLEX industry



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145147/plant-life-extension-plex-and-plant-life-management-plim-for-nuclear-reactors-global-market-size-competitive-landscape-and-key-country-analysis-to-2025.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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