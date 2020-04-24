Plant Milk Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 : ADM, Danone, Daiya Foods, Hain Celestial Group, WhiteWave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta, Freedom Foods, Eden Foods

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Rising trend for consuming plant-based beverages as a protein source will drive product market growth. Increasing concern regarding lactose intolerance is one of the major drivers supporting product penetration. In addition, growing consumer consciousness regarding healthy diet will influence plant milk market.



Consumption of naturally lactose-free, low cholesterol dairy products along with sensitivity reactions to foods are key factors propelling product demand. Manufacturers are anticipated to launch innovative offerings in line with changing consumer trend that focuses on favorable aspects such as taste profile and nutritional value.



Unsweetened formulation will register growth over 12% up to 2025. Potential application of food ingredient instead of direct consumption will support product penetration. Key benefits such as low fat and sugar content will drive segment demand. Moreover, suitability for diabetic and low carb diet patients will boost plant milk market growth.



Carton packaging was estimated to hold over 65% of plant milk market share in 2016. Rising demand for carton boards to replace less sustainable packaging solutions will drive segment growth. Food manufacturers are anticipated to invest in packaging systems that increase profitability and reduces overall environmental impact. These factors are anticipated to propel plant milk market.



Almond source will observe growth over 11% up to 2025. Factors such as delicious taste and texture, high vitamin, mineral and no lactose content compared to other alternatives such as soy will propel product demand. Rising environmental concern and sustainability issues concerning traditional dairy production will also support industry growth.



Specialty stores accounted for more than 10% industry share in 2016. Increasing consumer expectation for wider product selection, compelling shopping environment, and expert service will augment plant milk market from this distribution channel.



North America plant milk market accounted for over 25% share in 2016. Changing dietary patterns and rising income level will propel industry growth. Consumer consciousness regarding health benefits associated with dairy alternative drinks consumption over traditional one has enhanced product demand.



Asia Pacific demand will witness a CAGR over 13% up to 2025. The regional growth attributed to rising lactose intolerance population. Increasing awareness among consumers about growth-related hormones and antibiotics found in the beverages processed by dairy industry is likely to influence regional demand.



Global plant milk market share is moderately fragmented due to the strong presence of manufacturers and suppliers at regional and international level. Key industry players are Danone, Ripple Foods, Archer-Daniels-Midland, WhiteWave Foods, Hain Celestial Group, Daiya Foods, Vitasoy, Califia Farms, and Freedom Foods. Other prominent players include SunOpta, Eden Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Nutriops and The New Barn.



