Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- Increasing consumption of vegan diets owing to rising animal welfare concerns will have a positive impact on industry growth. European Vegetarian Union encourages European Commission to promote plant-based food products for animal rights which may positively impact industry growth. The product contains healthy fibers and has applications in infant nutrition, bakery, sports nutrition, and functional food & beverages. Shifting consumer preferences towards healthy diet regimes in order to reduce risk of diseases should accelerate industry growth.



Fluctuations in raw material prices of different plant ingredients used in product manufacturing along with varying regional weather conditions may hamper crop yields which may lead to supply deficits. These factors may have a negative impact on plant-based protein ingredients industry profitability and market growth. However, rising technological advancements in agricultural sector to maintain crop quality may tackle supply deficit issues, thereby promoting industry growth.



Plant Protein Ingredients market for food application, By Product

- Pea protein

o Pea protein concentrates

o Pea protein isolates

o Textured pea protein

- Soy protein

o Soy protein concentrate

o Soy protein isolates

o Textured soy protein

- Wheat protein

- Rice protein

o Rice protein concentrates

o Rice protein isolates

o Textured rice protein

- Others

Plant Protein Ingredients market for food application, By Application

- Sports & nutrition

- Clinical nutrition

- Infant nutrition

- Functional food & beverages

- Fortified food & beverages

- Bakery



Wheat based plant protein ingredients market may witness significant gains over 6.0% in the estimated time period. Wheat protein owing to its sticky and elastic nature is used for manufacturing breads and noodles which are globally consumed in order to follow specific health regime. Growing adoption of multigrain breads owing to its low-fat content and high dietary fibers will foster product demand owing to its extensive usage as an essential ingredient in production of bakery goods

Growing adoption of plant-based ingredients over animal-based proteins due to low saturated fat should accelerate product demand. Animal based proteins may lead to cardiovascular diseases due to higher levels of cholesterol posed by unsaturated fats, which may support plant-based protein market.

Emerging preference for a vegan lifestyle by growing number of consumers has influenced the business outlook. With a dramatic increase in environmental concerns regarding the protection of animals around the globe, consumers have been avoiding animal-sourced protein and opting for plant-based meat comprised of plant protein ingredients.



Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 350 market data tables & 40 figures & charts from the report, "Plant Proteins Ingredients Market"

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/plant-protein-ingredients-market



The U.S. has one of the highest levels of animal-based meat consumption per person, and the opportunity for plant-based meat to thrive in that region is anticipated to be consequentially high. Europe also has a well-developed market for plant-based meat products and will lead to a high product demand over the analysis period.

Pea based plant protein ingredients segment is expected to garner remarkable momentum by the year 2025. The substance has extremely high nutritional value and is more digestible compared to many other protein ingredients, besides having a high iron content. 10% of American women have iron deficiency and the benefits of a regular intake could boost the product demand. Estimates claim the overall pea protein market size to cross USD 160 million by 2024.



North America is among the highest meat consuming region is steadily shifting towards plant-based meat to avoid killing animals and the potential diseases caused by regular meat consumption. Several companies in the US are involved in the production of the product owing to consistent rise in the demand. North America plant protein ingredients market will record tremendous gains over the forecast timeframe due to presence of major players offering vital products to meet the evolving consumer preference.



Health benefits along with gradually reducing cost of plant protein ingredients will fuel APAC industry trends. Prevalence of high number of vegetarian population in a country like India will also fuel the regional growth.

Major companies like A & B ingredients, Medix, Axiom, Prinova and Cargill are involved in the production of plant protein powder and other ingredients which will also influence the demand. Companies often indulge in strategic collaborations and acquisitions for market expansion.