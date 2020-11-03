New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Reports and Data has released a new market report on the Global Plant Protein Market with market data represented in the form of tables, charts, graphs & figures spread through the pages with an easy to understand analysis. Currently, the market is in its developing stage. The research report provides a complete assessment of the Market with future trends, growth factors, attentive opinions, and industry-validated market data. The research study delivers estimates for the Global Plant Protein Forecast until 2026. Some of the key players covered in the study are Glanbia Plc, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Royal DSM, Roquette Freres, and Axiom Foods, among others.



This report covers the current COVID-19 effects on the economy. This outbreak has brought along drastic changes in world economic situations. The current scenario of the ever-evolving business sector and present and future appraisal of the effects are also covered in the report.



Summary-



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Plant protein market was valued at USD 22.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 35.1 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Plant-based protein products developed from plant sources such as soy, wheat, and pea. Plant-based proteins used in drinks, dairy alternatives, nutrition supplements, protein bars, meat alternatives, processed meat, bakery, food poultry & seafood, and sports nutrition.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Plant Protein market on the basis of type, application and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)



Powder

Tablets

Bars

Others



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)



Online

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)



Food



Meat alternatives

Processed meat, poultry, and seafood

Bakery products

Convenience food

Nutritional supplements

Other processed food



Dairy & Other Beverages



Protein beverages

Dairy alternatives



Key highlights of the report:



Can the report include the profile of a new company as per client requirements?

Yes, we can add or profile new companies as per the needs of the client.



What all regional segmentation covered? Can a specific country of interest be added?

Yes. Currently, the research report covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Can the inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown be possible?

Yes, the inclusion of additional segmentation or Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of the survey. However, a detailed list of requirement needs to be shared with our analysts before giving the final confirmation to the client.



To comprehend the Global Plant Protein market dynamics, the report studies and analyzes major global regions. Reports and Data also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



In order to get an extensive view of the market size, the competitive landscape is mentioned in the report, i.e., Revenue, Revenue Market Share and further, a qualitative analysis is carried out towards the market concentration rate, product/service differences, new market entrants and the upcoming technological trends in future.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players in the market are focusing on innovation in production technologies to improve the efficiency and shelf life of the product. Company profile and other includes their basic information like the legal name, website, headquarters, market position, historical background, and their top 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization or revenue along with the contact information. Each player's revenue figures, growth rate, and gross profit margin is provided in easy to understand way for the past five years. The report also sheds light on recent developments like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, or any product launches.



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Plant Protein Manufacturers

Plant Protein Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Plant Protein Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Players

Downstream Vendors



Thank you for reading the article. You can also get individual chapter-wise or region-wise section in the report.