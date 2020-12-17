Plant Protein Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027 by Top Players : Glanbia Plc, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2020 -- A new research report titled Global Plant Protein Market presents comprehensive and subjective research on the Plant Protein market with an in-depth assessment of the product and application scope. The report aims to offer key insights into the industry and an in-depth analysis of the market drivers and restraints. The report provides a deeper understanding of the changing dynamics of the market, limitations, threats, and the potential growth opportunities of the Plant Protein market. The report answers critical questions about the Plant Protein market and provides accurate forecast estimations of the industry.



The report is attuned to the latest changes in the market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent impact on the Plant Protein market. The report presents a detailed illustration of the latest market landscape, economic slowdown, and other hurdles impeding the growth of the market due to the pandemic. The report also covers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Plant Protein market.



Major competitors studied in the report are

Glanbia Plc, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Royal DSM, Roquette Freres, and Axiom Foods, among others.



Market Abstract:

The report encompasses a detailed analysis of the global Plant Protein market with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, applications, product types, and regional spread. The report has been formulated through the use of thorough primary and secondary research, surveys, and analytical tools.



The report studies the consumption patterns of the regions mentioned, along with the estimation of the increase in the consumption rate throughout the forecast period. Specifics about the regional consumption rate, regional market share, and growth rate of each region are also discussed in the report.



Regional Analysis Covers:

- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

- Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The study aims to provide a comprehensive outlook and provide a competitive edge of the market. The report supplies vital market knowledge and an in-depth analysis of the major players and manufacturers associated with the market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Plant protein market on the basis of type, source, form, distribution channel, application, and region:



Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

- Protein Isolates

- Wheat Protein Isolates

- Soy Protein Isolates

- Pea Protein Isolates

- Others

- Protein Concentrates

- Wheat Protein Concentrates

- Soy Protein Concentrates

- Pea Protein Concentrates

- Others



Source (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

- Wheat Protein

- Soy Protein

- Pea Protein

- Others (Canola Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein, among others)



Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

- Powder

- Tablets

- Bars

- Others



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

- Online

- Specialty Stores

- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

- Departmental Stores

- Others



Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

- Food

- Meat alternatives

- Processed meat, poultry, and seafood

- Bakery products

- Convenience food

- Nutritional supplements

- Other processed food

- Dairy & Other Beverages

- Protein beverages

- Dairy alternatives

- Others



The research report offers updated data on key trends and emerging drivers that are influencing the growth of the market. The study offers details on market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and futuristic outlook of the market. The market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 % through the forecast period.



Key Points Covered in the Report:

- Detailed overview of the Plant Protein market to assist clients and businesses in making crucial decisions

- Latest and emerging trends influencing the growth of the market

- Market concentration, production and consumption ratio, demand & supply analysis, and import/export

- Trends, challenges, threats, and opportunities impacting the development and market size

- SWOT analysis of each major market player along

- In-depth analysis of major market players with detailed portfolios of their products, production capacity, revenue estimation, and gross margin

- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established companies to make beneficial business decisions



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.



