Plant Protein Market to See Huge Growth by 2029: Cargill, DuPont, ADM

Plant Protein Market Overview

Plant protein refers to the proteins found in various plant-based sources, such as legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, vegetables, and fruits. Unlike animal proteins, which come from meat, dairy, and other animal products, plant proteins are derived from plants and are a vital component of a plant-based diet. Plant proteins are made up of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins and essential for various physiological functions in the human body.



Market Trends

Dietary constraints, ethical concerns, and health-conscious customers are driving an increase in demand for whole egg replacements made from plant sources.

In addition to burgers and sausages, the market is seeing the launch of new plant-based meat types.



Market Drivers

The growing global demand for plant-based and vegan diets is driving the plant protein industry.

Rising health consciousness and knowledge of the benefits of plant-based diets have influenced consumer dietary choices.



Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.



SWOT Analysis on Plant Protein Players

In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.



Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario.



Regulation Analysis

- Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Plant Protein

- Regulation and its Implications

- Other Compliances



FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:



In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.



- Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

- Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

- Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

- Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

- Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

- Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)



Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: ADM (United States), Cargill (United States), DuPont (United States), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), Roquette Frères (France), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), DSM (Netherlands), Ingredion (United States), Emsland Group (Germany), PURIS (United States), COSUCRA (Belgium), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), SOTEXPRO (France), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Axiom Foods, Inc. (United States), Aminola (Canada), The Green Labs LLC. (United States)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



- Overview of Plant Protein Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

- Plant Protein Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- Plant Protein Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- Plant Protein Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- Plant Protein Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

- Plant Protein Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



