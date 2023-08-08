NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2023 -- The latest report on the "Plant-sourced Food Emulsifier Market To 2028" by the AMA Research includes an analysis of various factors such as size, share, growth factors, sales, demand, revenue, trade, forecast, and global companies analysis. The report provides a detailed examination of the current status of factors such as supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channels, trade, supply and demand, and production capability across different countries to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the industry.



The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Plant-sourced Food Emulsifier Market includes:

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Palsgaard A/S (United States), Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd. (Japan), Beldem S.A. (Belgium), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States), Cargill (United States), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (United States), Corbion NV (The Netherlands)



Food emulsifier forms a boundary between immiscible liquids such as water and oil and creates stable emulsion. Ice-cream, margarine, salad dressings, bread, and desserts are some common examples of food that contain emulsifiers. Food emulsifiers can control crystallization, reduce stickiness, and prevent separation of ingredients. According to the European Union, brominated vegetable oil (BVO), one of the food additives that act as an emulsifier, is banned in Europe, as it can cause damage to the nervous system, skin cancer, and other problems related to memory loss.



Plant-sourced Food Emulsifier Market Segmentation:

by Type (Mono and di-glycerides & its derivatives, Lecithin, Sorbitan esters, Stearoyl lactylates, Polyglycerol esters, Others), Application (Bakery products, Confectionery, Convenience foods, Dairy products, Meat products, Others), Product (Ice-cream, Margarine, Brea, Desserts, Others)



Challenges:

Health problems associated with the consumption of emulsifiers



Market Drivers:

The growing number of end-use applications due to multifunctional attributes of emulsifiers

Increase in the consumption of convenience foods and premium products



Opportunities:

Product innovations leading to better stabilization properties and lower costs



Market Trends:

The Bakery products application segment is expected to witness significant growth

The increasing number of people adopting veganism



Global Plant-sourced Food Emulsifier Market, Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

The report offers valuable insights into the impact of key players on the market, including their size, industry overview, and product offerings. To evaluate the expansion of these players, the report examines their recent advancements in the field. Covering all major geographical regions and sub-regions worldwide, the report specifically focuses on the market size, market shares, and competitive landscape of the Plant-sourced Food Emulsifier industry, as well as sales and growth opportunities within these regions. Additionally, the report analyzes the upstream and downstream activities of market players, including their production and distribution channels, as well as product cost analysis. The report highlights critical information and factual data regarding market drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and future prospects.



The following is a breakdown of the major topics covered in this document, presented in a Table of Contents format.



