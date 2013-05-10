Plantar Fasciitis- Why It's Common for Runners

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Plantar fasciitis, or pain in the foot, especially near the heel or arch, is unfortunately common to many of who run, walk, play basketball or tennis or are active in general. An irritation of the long, skinny rope of tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot, it’s one of the most frequent overuse injuries, especially as people age.



Until recently, scientists believed that it was an inflammatory condition. Actually, the injury seems to involve degeneration of the tissue; small tears in the fascia accumulate and become a constant, debilitating pain.



The best plan for healing it is to first back off of training, which will allow the slight tissue tears to heal. Stretching will also help in the recovery process.



There are many companies that produce quality performance wear for runners and athletes. One of those companies is Expert Brand.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com