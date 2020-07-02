Plantr App Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Revolutionize Personalized Food Gardening!

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Plantr App is an emerging new permaculture homesteading based app, which has been developed for a subscription service that designs, grows, and maintains personalized food gardens. Founded by a former US Marine and independent contractor Shane Davis, the app is basically designed to revolutionize the very concept of personalized food gardening for everyone.



In order to introduce this remarkable new app to the world, Shane Davis has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming backers from around the world to make their generous contributions to the project. The goal of this campaign is to raise a sum of $10,000, and Shane is offering several great perks and rewards for the backing community.



"With Plantr, Permaculture and an idea of a designer home gardening in the community of permaculture will be a reality for hopefully every home in America one day." Said Shane Davis, while sharing his thoughts with the Kickstarter community.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/plantrapp/plantr-app and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the development of this project. The campaign will play a major role in promoting and encouraging personalized home based gardening projects, and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About This Project

Contact:

Contact Person: Shane Davis

Company: Plantr

City: Eugene

State: Oregon

Country: United States

Phone: 5418108414

Email: Plantrappofficial@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/plantrapp/plantr-app