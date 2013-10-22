PLANTZ Enhance Weddings with Their Wedding Plant Rental Services

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- PLANTZ transform weddings into greener, more blossoming events with their wedding plant rental services. They offer a comprehensive range of wedding décor plants like palms, ferns, topiaries, and also colorful flowering plants to adorn the event venue. They are capable of beautifying any sort of venue whether it’s an indoor one or an outdoor location, and can meet any preference, whether it’s with simple or heavy décor.



Plants always create a soothing effect, whether it’s an event or a celebration, and a skilled and proficient plant expert at the service makes the event even more captivating. PLANTZ has been turning events into a blossoming affair with their range of green plants and forever blossoming range of flowering plants. They not only stock a wide variety of décor plants but also services to decorate the venue for the client and plant maintenance services to manage them till the end of the event.



Their spokesperson speaks on the objective of their service, “We want to do our share in making your day perfect, by helping you select the right wedding plants for every location you will be using. Whether you have a civil or religious wedding, an outdoor wedding or a wedding in an “extraordinary” location, we can help you meet your vision, and make your big day as perfect as it can be.”



Their creative plant experts work closely with the clients, taking their suggestions to pin down their exact décor preferences for the wedding. Their experts create landscape designs in Tampa for the whole venue and surroundings as per the client’s wishes, their vision, and the venue to make sure the setting is exactly how the client wants it to be.



About plantz.us

PLANTZ offers plant management for offices, event foliage for parties/special occasions, and landscaping for commercial and residential properties. From weddings and parties to television production sets and trade shows, our team of creative plant experts will convert any space into an intimate or tropical setting. Whether looking for palms, ferns, topiaries, or even colorful, flowering plants, they can provide any plant at any place at any time. Whether someone is looking to support brand identity, enhance facilities, or provide a special feature to an event, their plant services are customized to meet customers’ expectations and requirements.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.plantz.us.