PLANTZ Now Introduces Excellent Plant Services for Clients

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- PLANTZ, an acclaimed plant management service provider, now introduces excellent plant services for clients. These services are designed to cater to needs ranging from offices to a client’s wedding venue that needs to be decorated. They provide some of the most appealing plant varieties and position them uniquely to match the occasion and ambiance.



All their plant services are designed to meet the clients’ budget and the kind of design the client is looking for. Their plant management technicians and designers work in close coordination with clients to invoke a calming and pleasing effect to an event or location.



While elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “Our enthusiastic, plant-loving staff currently serves over 400 plant management customers in engagements ranging from small offices with just a few plants, to multi-building corporate complexes. Our plant management service portfolio also includes small, intimate rose gardens to blooming plant presentations for high-profile resort hotels; and single-home residences to the tallest buildings on the west coast of Florida.”



Clients can obtain all the benefits plants offer, without having to worry about what to do with them long term by just engaging in our plant rental services.” We sit down with you to find out what your goals are. Based on this discussion, we create a plant rental plan, using our plant design staff if appropriate. The plant rental plan takes into consideration your goals, the reality and nature of the location and the duration of the contract,” added a representative.



This company offers plant management in offices, event foliage for parties/special occasions- in fact, their wedding plants are perfect for clients’ special days, landscaping for commercial and residential properties. When looking for landscape design Tampa services, working with PLANTZ will be a joy.



About PLANTZ

PLANTZ offers plant management for offices, event foliage for parties/special occasions, and landscaping for commercial and residential properties. From weddings and parties to television production sets and trade shows, our team of creative plant experts will convert any space into an intimate or tropical setting. Whether looking for palms, ferns, topiaries, or even colorful, flowering plants, they can provide any plant at any place at any time. Whether someone is looking to support brand identity, enhance facilities, or provide a special feature to an event, their plant services are customized to meet customers’ expectations and requirements.



For more information visit http://www.plantz.us/plant-services.



Contact:-

901 N Fremont Ave

Tampa, FL 33606