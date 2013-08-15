PLANTZ Now Offers a Unique Concept of 'Rent a Plant', Ideal for Wedding Parties

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- PLANTZ’s ‘Rent a Plant’ concept with its unique idea and of promotional value has been receiving accolades from different types of industries. They offer a one-stop shop for just the right amount of “green” for any special occasion. From weddings and parties to television production sets and trade shows, the company's interior plant designers are responsible to convert any event into a memorablel one.



The company has got the most creative plant experts, who excel in converting any space into an intimate or tropical setting, meeting and exceeding clients’ needs.



One of the representatives at PLANTZ, while highlighting the Plant Rental concept, stated, “While implementing the rent a plant program with our clients, we first try to understand clients’ goals, personality or brand identity and then work according to clients’ need and the event requirements. We deliver the plants right for your event, set them up per the approved specifications, and ensure they will maintain their beauty and freshness throughout the event. After the event, we pick the plants up again, providing you with a no-hassle experience. This process ensures we deliver a ‘rent a plant’ service that will truly meet your specific needs.”



PLANTZ currently serves over 400 plant management customers in engagements, ranging from small offices with few plants to multi-building corporate complexes. Their plant management service portfolio also includes small, intimate rose gardens to blooming plant presentations for high-profile resort hotels.



About PLANTZ

PLANTZ offers plant management for offices, event foliage for parties/special occasions, and landscaping for commercial and residential properties. From weddings and parties to television production sets and trade shows, their team of creative plant experts will convert any space into an intimate or tropical setting. Whether looking for palms, ferns, topiaries, or even colorful, flowering plants, they can provide any plant at any place at any time. Whether someone is looking to support brand identity, enhance facilities, or provide a special feature to an event, www.plantz.us ’s plant services are customized to meet customers’ expectation and requirement.



To know more, please visit: http://www.plantz.us