PLANTZ Offers Complete Plant Management Services to Meet Any Budget or Design Challenge

PLANTZ offers a selection of plant management services providing most appeasing plant varieties and position them uniquely to match the occasion and ambiance. They provide complete plant services that meet clients' budget and the kind of design they are looking for. Their plant management technicians and designer work in close coordination with clients to bring out calming and pleasing effect to an event or place.



PLANTZ designs office spaces with their creative display of plants that client chooses. Whether clients need simple green plants or flowering office plants at the office, they can arrange and also maintain them for their clients. Their plant maintenance services ensure that plants look green and are well-managed throughout the year. Clients don’t have to bother about the maintenance work as their staffs take care of it.



Their spokesperson speaks about their office plant service “From long-term rental programs, with low up-front costs, to sales and ongoing office plants care programs, the PLANTZ team has delivered time and time again for over 30 years. We have certified office plants management technicians working in concert with an award-winning design team to produce looks that range from modest to cutting-edge.”



PLANTZ currently serves over 400 plant management customers in engagements ranging from small offices with few plants to multi-building corporate complexes. Their plant management service portfolio also includes small, intimate rose gardens to blooming plant presentations for high-profile resort hotels.



About PLANTZ

PLANTZ offers plant management for offices, event foliage for parties/special occasions, and landscaping for commercial and residential properties. From weddings and parties to television production sets and trade shows, our team of creative plant experts will convert any space into an intimate or tropical setting. Whether looking for palms, ferns, topiaries, or even colorful, flowering plants, they can provide any plant at any place at any time. Whether someone is looking to support brand identity, enhance facilities, or provide a special feature to an event, their plant services are customized to meet customers’ expectation and requirement.



To know more about them please visit http://www.plantz.us.