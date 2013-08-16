Plascon Group Acheives BRC Certification for Flexible Food Packaging

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Plascon Group's flexible packaging manufacturing plant in Traverse City, Michigan recently achieved British Retail Consortium (BRC) Global Food Safety Certification. BRC is a leading global quality and food safety certification program. Plascon manufactures film, bags and liners for the foodservice, food processing and bulk packaging industries. The Plascon Group website is located at http://www.plascongroup.com



Upon completion of the rigorous auditing process, Plascon received certification for Packaging, with the scope of the certification including the manufacture, conversion and warehousing of flexible packaging intended for use in food contact packaging applications. The company’s European facility, Plascon Packaging UK, also achieved BRC Certification as a warehousing facility.



"The detailed process required to achieve certification to the BRC Standard, has made Plascon a better supplier to all of our customers," said Dan Brumm, Quality Manager and BRC Team Leader. "We became AIB Certified in 2012 and BRC was the next logical step."



The BRC Global Standards are well-respected and widely used by suppliers and retailers worldwide, aiding in standardizing quality, safety, operational criteria and manufacturers’ fulfillment of legal obligations. The Packaging and Packaging Materials standard is also recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI).



"We put together a team that focuses on standards, procedures and quality improvement to achieve BRC Certification," said Andrew Robitshek, Plascon Group COO. "However, maintaining the standard requires buy-in from everyone in our organization. Our employees worked very hard to make this happen." Initially, Plascon’s BRC effort was driven by requests from European customers of the company’s new Plascon UK division but the certification will benefit all divisions of Plascon. "This shows current and prospective customers that we are a reliable company committed to producing safe, high quality food packaging," said Robitshek.



Benefits of BRC Certification

Achieving certification against the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety assures customers that they are dealing with a company that reaches high levels of competence in all critical areas. Customers know the company is monitoring and continually improving product quality and safety as well as ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and governmental regulations.



About Plascon Group

Plascon Group manufactures flexible packaging and supplies processing and packaging equipment to the foodservice, food processing, bulk packaging and bioprocessing industries. Products for food packaging include cook chill bags, vacuum packaging, sous vide pouches, box liners and dry and liquid bulk liners. Production capabilities include single la yer blown films and multi-layer coextruded films as well as conversion of those films into bags or pouches. The company headquarters and manufacturing plant are located in Traverse City, Michigan. Plascon Packaging UK is located in Great Gransden, near Cambridge, England and services customers in Europe, the Middle East, Russia and Asia.



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