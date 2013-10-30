Plasma Etch Inc. Announces Innovation of the First Green Plasma Etcher

Carson City, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Plasma Etch Inc. announced that their Magna Series etcher is the world’s first truly green plasma etching system to be used in the manufacturing production of PCBs.



The company offers patented plasma cleaning systems for a range of uses within industry. In 1987 the company invented a true plasma process temperature control technique to allow a consistent temperature to be maintained throughout the entire plasma sequence and be controlled completely independently of the plasma process. This pattern of innovation has continued through to the present day, when they present the world’s first truly green plasma etching system.



The magna series plasma etching system carries the newest technology that eliminates the need for CF4 gas which is harmful to the ozone layer and is presently used by PCB manufacturers using plasma etching systems around the globe.



Just some of the key features and advantages of this amazing technology from Plasma Etch Inc. include faster etch rates than conventional systems and better etch uniformity due to a rotating carousel fixture.



The device also has a large capacity. 8 x 19" x 28" panels can be processed per load cycle, with both sides processed simultaneously.



Oxygen is introduced from an on-board gas generator with no processed gas cylinders required, and uses a dry vacuum pumping system that is maintenance-free, requiring no oil.



The new device promises considerable yearly operating cost savings and above all is environmentally friendly thanks to its completely green process.



A spokesperson for Plasma Etch Inc. explained, “Truly green plasma cleaning is now a reality, and the innovations that have led to this point have created such a wide variety of other advantages that it is absolutely competitive and in businesses’ best interests to invest in these superior technologies. The elimination of CF4 gas is a huge leap forward, and these patented technologies are only available through Plasma Etch Inc., the leading innovator in plasma technology since 1987.”



About Plasma Etch Inc

For over 30 years, Plasma Etch Inc. has been satisfying customers worldwide by designing and manufacturing quality plasma cleaning, plasma etching, plasma stripping, plasma ashing, and RIE (Reactive Ion Etch) systems. They offer affordable systems with advanced, patented features only available at Plasma Etch. For more information, please visit: http://plasmaetch.com/