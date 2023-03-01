Plasma Fractionation Market Is Expected to Reach $36.7 Billion : MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- The future of plasma fractionation is very promising. Technologies are advancing rapidly, allowing for more efficient and cost-effective fractionation processes. The increasing demand for therapeutic plasma proteins, and other fractionated blood products, such as albumin and immunoglobulins, has created a great demand for plasma fractionation. This has resulted in further technological developments that are expected to contribute to a more efficient and cost-effective fractionation process. One of the most promising developments is the use of advanced chromatographic methods, such as high-pressure liquid chromatography, to separate plasma proteins from the other components. This allows for a more targeted and effective fractionation process. Additionally, the use of membrane chromatography, which uses a semi-permeable membrane to separate proteins, is also becoming more commonplace. These advancements are expected to revolutionize the plasma fractionation industry, making it more efficient and cost-effective.



Plasma Fractionation market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $26.5 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $36.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is driven mainly by factors such as increasing preclinical and clinical studies on human immunoglobulin, growth in the number of plasma collection centers, increased geriatric population, and growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). However, stringent government regulations, and presence of recombinant alternatives are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93798284



Prominent Players of Plasma Fractionation Market:

The global plasma fractionation market is highly consolidated. The prominent players operating in this market include CSL (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Shire (US), Octapharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A (Italy), LFB (France), Biotest AG (Germany), Sanquin (Netherlands), China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (China), GC Pharma (Korea), Bio Products Ltd. (UK), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), Emergent BioSolutions (US), Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Bharat Serum Vaccines Limited (India), SK Plasma (Korea), Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), KabaFusion (US), Centurion Pharma (Istanbul), ADMA Biologics, Inc. (US), PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Virchow Biotech Private Limited (India), Fusion Healthcare (India), and Hemarus Therapeutics Limited (India). Geographic expansions and collaborations are the key growth strategies undertaken by these companies to maintain their positions in the market.



Notable Plasma Fractionation mergers and acquisitions for 2021 – 2022 include:

- Grifols-Talecris Biotherapeutics: Grifols, a Spanish pharmaceutical company, is expected to acquire Talecris Biotherapeutics, an American biopharmaceutical company, for approximately $3.4 billion in 2022.

- Takeda-Shire: Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda is in talks to acquire Shire, an Irish-headquartered biopharmaceutical company, for a reported $60 billion in 2022.

- CSL-Kedrion: Australian-based CSL Limited is reportedly in talks to acquire Italian-based Kedrion Spa, a plasma fractionation company, for a reported $3 billion in 2022.

- Baxter-Biotest: Baxter International, an American health care company, is expected to acquire German-based Biotest AG, a plasma fractionation company, for a reported $2.2 billion in 2022.

- Macopharma-LFB: French-based Macopharma is expected to acquire LFB Group, a French plasma fractionation company, for a reported $1 billion in 2022.



Growth Drivers of Plasma Fractionation Market from Macro to Micro:

- Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is one of the major growth drivers of the plasma fractionation market. Plasma fractionation is used to treat a range of conditions, including anemia, hemophilia, and immune deficiencies. The increasing prevalence of these diseases is expected to drive the demand for plasma fractionation products.

- Increasing geriatric population: The growing geriatric population is another factor driving the growth of the plasma fractionation market. The elderly population is more prone to chronic diseases and are likely to require plasma fractionation products. The increasing geriatric population is likely to fuel the demand for plasma fractionation products.

- Technological advances: Technological advances in the field of plasma fractionation have enabled the development of new products and processes. The introduction of new and innovative products and processes is expected to drive the growth of the plasma fractionation market.

- Increasing government initiatives: Governments around the world are increasing their focus on healthcare and are taking initiatives to promote the use of plasma fractionation products. This is expected to drive the demand for plasma fractionation products.

- Growing awareness: The increasing awareness about the benefits of plasma fractionation is another factor that is expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising awareness about the benefits of plasma fractionation is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.



Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93798284



Hypothetic Challenges of Plasma Fractionation Market in Near Future:

- Increasing competition from other biologic therapies: The introduction of biologic therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and cell therapies pose a threat to the plasma fractionation market. These therapies are more effective and cost-efficient than plasma fractionation and could reduce the demand for plasma fractionation in the near future.

- Shortage of plasma donors: As the demand for plasma fractionation increases, there may be a shortage of plasma donors. This could limit the availability of high-quality plasma, which is necessary for the fractionation process.

- Growing prevalence of counterfeit products: The rise of counterfeit products and low-quality plasma fractionation products could hurt the reputation of the plasma fractionation market and lead to a decrease in demand.

- Increased scrutiny of regulations: With the increasing number of plasma fractionation products on the market, governments and regulatory bodies may increase their scrutiny of regulations and practices in the plasma fractionation market. This could lead to additional costs and delays in the production of plasma fractionation products.



Top 3 Use Cases of Plasma Fractionation Market:

- Treatment of Hemophilia: Plasma fractionation is used to treat hemophilia, a condition which prevents the clotting of blood. Plasma fractionation is used to create a concentrate of clotting factors, which can then be infused into the patient to help them overcome their condition.

- Treatment of Immune Deficiencies: Plasma fractionation can also be used to treat a variety of immune deficiencies, as it can be used to create a concentrated solution of antibodies, which can be used to help boost the patient's immune system.

- Production of Vaccines: Plasma fractionation is also used in the production of vaccines, as it can be used to isolate and purify the components of a vaccine, such as antigens, which can then be used in the production of vaccines.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=93798284



Related Reports:



Biosimilars Market



Interventional Oncology Market



Apheresis Market



Coagulation/Hemostasis Analyzers Market



Leukemia Therapeutics Market



About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.