Plasma Fractionation Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored, Forecast to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Plasma Fractionation Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global plasma fractionation market is estimated to be over US$ 25 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~6.0% from 2019 to 2030.



The continual growth of the plasma fractionation market can be attributed to several factors, which have led to the wide-scale adoption of these products. Moreover, growing demand for the plasma-derived products is anticipated to substantially contribute to the global market. To obtain better insights into the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives, new product launches, and partnerships. In 2018, GRIFOLs acquired certain number of plasma donation centers in the US with the help of Biotest Pharmaceutical Corporation.



Top Key Players:



Some prominent players in the plasma fractionation market include Octapharma AG, CSL Ltd., China Biologics Products Holdings, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Kendrion, Biotest, Shanghai RAAS blood products Co., Ltd., GRIFOLs, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals, and Bio Products Laboratory, among others.



Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/166



Growth Factors:



The plasma fractionation market is driven by factors such as an increasing number of hemophilic patients, increasing prevalence of auto-immune disorders, increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, and rising generic population, among others. The market is majorly driven by plasma-derived proteins having several therapeutic applications. Few of the application of plasma-derived proteins are- utilization as biomarkers in the diagnosis of diseases, treatment of acute liver failure maintenance of blood volume after a traumatic injury during surgery, and treatment of immunological disorders.



North America dominated the global plasma fractionation market followed by Europe in 2018, owing to rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, respiratory & neurological disorders, growing generic population, and increasing number of hemophilic patients and growing range of therapeutic application of plasma-derived proteins. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising number of hemophilic patients among developing countries, increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, and increasing generic population in this region.



Ask for Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/166



Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1. Market Definition

2. Market Classification

3. Geographic Scope

4. Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecast Years – 2019 to 2030

5. Currency Used



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1. Research Framework

2. Data Collection Technique

3. Data Sources

1. Secondary Sources

2. Primary Sources

4. Market Estimation Methodology

1. Bottom Up Approach

2. Top Down Approach

5. Data Validation and Triangulation

1. Market Forecast Model

2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

1. Overview

2. Drivers

3. Barriers/Challenges

4. Opportunities



Buy this Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/166



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us



2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com