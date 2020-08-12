Plastic Additives Are Gaining More Attention for the Performance Improvement of Plastic End Products

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its 3rd edition of Plastic Additives Market Study Report and Market Model. The impact of COVID-19 and the fluctuations in the crude oil prices have been considered during the market estimation and forecast. All the existing capacities, plant-wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.



Plastic additives play an important role in determining the final properties of reinforced plastics. Plastic additives not only make plastics work, longer but also assist in decreasing processing costs. Plastic additives improve the properties of plastics, which include chemical & heat resistance, weather resistance, impact strength, colour preservation. Key plastic additives include plasticizers, antistatic agents, flame retardants, antioxidants, heat stabilizers, chemical blowing agents, light stabilizers, impact modifiers, and lubricants. Performance of any polymer in end use applications is achieved by the addition of a number of plastic additives during plastic compounding. Plastic additives market is mainly segmented according to the types and end-user applications. Crucial end-use applications of plastic additives include automobile, building &construction, packaging, electrical & electronics and others.



Packaging has been estimated to account for the prominent market share of global plastic additives demand. Automotive is expected to be fastest-growing application owing to the increasing demand for plastic solutions to replace metal components in the long-term forecast. The automotive industry has witnessed declines in terms of production owing to temporary shutdown and slumped market demands. Prismane Consulting speculates the industry to stabilize by Q2, 2021.



The global plastic additives market is dominated by Asia-Pacific on account of strong demand in China. Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 50% of the global consumption of plastic additives owing to the humongous plastics manufacturing capacity. North America and Western Europe together account for around 30% of the global plastic additives demand largely due to strong automotive and packaging sectors.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different industry verticals. The global pandemic has now altered the global industry landscape and has impacted the global plastics markets. In the long-term forecast till 2030, the global plastic additives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3-4%. Plastics additives demand is growing along with the rising requirement for high-performance plastic materials.



In Prismane Consulting's Plastic additives strategy report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of Plastic additives across several applications and sub-applications. The report also provides a conservative, likely and Optimistic forecast scenarios across different application segments. Plant capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottleneck, plant shutdowns and investments have also been taken into account while compiling this comprehensive strategy report.



The Plastic Additives Market Report 2020 describes the plastic additives market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review



- Demand-Supply Balance & Market Analysis

- Plastic additives Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Plastic additives Production Capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



