The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Plastic Additives Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.



This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.



Company Coverage



BASF SE



Clariant



Evonik Industries AG



DowDuPont Inc.



Scope of the Report



The report titled Global Plastic Additives Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in depth analysis of the global plastic additives market by value, by function, by application, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the plastic additives market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (India & Rest of Asia Pacific), South America and Middle East and Africa.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global plastic additives market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global plastic additives market is highly fragmented with many plastic additives market players operating worldwide. Some plastic additives market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. The manufacturers of plastic additives produce different types of additives for different applications.



However, the competition in the global plastic additives market is dominated by few market players. Further, key players of the market are BASF SE, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG and DowDuPont Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



The Main objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Plastic Additives status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Plastic Additives development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Executive Summary

The day-to-day activities of an individual involve the use of plastic goods. A large number of plastics have been developed and used as a material for the households, commercial and industrial purpose. All the plastic products are made from polymer mixed with a combination of materials, known as additives. Plastic additives are added in polymer to improve the performance, process-ability and other characteristics such as shine, strength, durability, heat resistance, etc.

Plastic additives provide various benefits to the plastics. Plastic additives are used to improve processing conditions of plastics, obtain better impact resistance, increase flame resistance, change the appearance of a plastic, increase or decrease hardness, control surface tension, increase the strength of a plastic, facilitate extrusion blocking, reduce costs, and make plastic more eco-friendly.

The plastic additives market can be segmented on the basis of product types (Plasticizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers, Antioxidants, Antimicrobials, UV Stabilizers and Others); Plastic (Engineering Plastic, High-Performance Plastic and Commodity Plastic); Function (Modifiers, Extenders, Stabilizers and Processing Aids) and Application (Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive and Other Applications).

The global plastic additives market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The plastic additives market is expected to increase due to the growing consumption of plastic, increasing construction activities, escalating use of plastic in packaging industry, rising industrial activities, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as growing concern towards hazardousness of plastics, stringent government regulations, etc.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



