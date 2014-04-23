Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- According to Transparency Market Research “Plastic Additives Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Forecast (2011 – 2016)”, global plastic additives market revenue reached USD 39.7 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 47.8 billion by 2016, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2011 to 2016. By 2016, Flame Retardants is expected to be the second largest segment generating revenue after Plasticizers.



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Plastic additive is a diversified industry with various types of additives such as property modifiers, property extenders, property stabilizers and processing aids and is set to demonstrate a high growth rate over the next few years. Major end use markets served by the industry include Transparency Market Research commercial construction, automotive, consumer appliances industry and general manufacturing industries. The plastic additive industry being energy and capital intensive, oil and gas are considered as major raw material suppliers for the industry.



The global plastic additives market continues to grow and discover new growth opportunities mainly due to increase in end use markets such as commercial construction, automotive, consumer appliances industry and general manufacturing industries. Initial high implementation cost remains the major concern; however the high ROI (return on investment) is expected to overcome this concern and drive the growth of the plastic additive market. The other factors driving the market include rise in plastic consumption, recovering economy, and compliance with environment.



Among all the geographical regions, Asia Pacific is leading globally both in terms of production and consumption of plastic additives due to increase in end use market such as automobile industry and construction industry. Moreover, the automobile industry in China and India is expected to grow at over 8% and 14% respectively. The demand from mature markets such as U.S. and Europe is also expected to increase due to recovery from a sluggish economy.



Related Report:

Bio-Based Biodegradable Plastics Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/synthetic-and-bio-based-biodegradable-plastics-market.html



The opportunities in plastic additives market are huge as many market players are continuously investing and focusing on new product development. BASF remains the biggest manufacturer of plastic additives; other manufacturers include Chemtura Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation Bayer AG, Chemtura, Kaneka and many more.



This report helps to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the plastic additives market and sub-markets in the next five years. The report provides extensive analysis of the plastic additives industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges for better understanding of the plastic additives market structure. The report has segregated the plastic additives industry in terms of its function, product types and geography.



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