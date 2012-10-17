Plastic Additives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2011 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- This report helps to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the plastic additives market and sub-markets in the next five years. The report provides extensive analysis of the plastic additives industry, current market trends, industry drivers and challenges, for a better understanding of the plastic additives market structure. The report has segregated the plastic additives industry in terms of its function, product types and geography.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for plastic additives in USD million by the following functions: property modifiers, property extenders, property stabilizers, and processing aids. The report also provides Porter’s five force analysis, Impact analysis of drivers, Impact analysis of restraints and market potential of the plastic additives market. The report provides separate comprehensive analysis for the North America., Europe and Asia Pacific plastic additives market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2012 through 2016. The report profiles six companies including BASF, Chemtura, Exxon Mobile, and BayerAG.



The report helps in providing a comprehensive overview for

- Market forces that are driving and restraining the growth of the industry

- Opportunities for the application segments and geographies covered

- Up-to-date analysis of the latest trends in the industry

- Acumen into the size and shape of the market growth

- Detailed outlook of the market and its future

- Comprehensive analysis of major competitors and their strategies

- Impact analysis for factors driving and restraining the market during the forecast period



Reasons for buying this report

- Forward-looking perspective on a category, market or issue affecting the industry growth

- Five year forecast assess how the market is predicted to grow and segmental behavior

- Understand the competitive environment, the leading players and segments in the market

- Clear understanding about the key product segments and identification of the most robust product segment will help in ensuring strong returns

- Pin-point analysis of changing dynamics of competition keeps you ahead of the competitors

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the technical and commercial strength of plastic additives and its performance

- Observe the chronological sales performance of plastic additives in major regional markets

- Obtain sales forecast for currently marketed plastic additives products for 2012-2016 for all major markets



Major Segments Analyzed



By function

- Property Modifiers

- Property Extenders

- Property Stabilizers

- Processing Aids



By product type

- Plasticizers

- Flame Retardants

- Impact Modifiers

- Antioxidants

- Antimicrobials

- UV Stabilizers



By geographies

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific



