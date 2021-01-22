Plastic Adhesives Industry Supply Chain Anaysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies: Arkema SA, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Etc

Growing demand for plastic adhesives in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Plastic adhesives are mainly used to join the materials including styrene, polycarbonate, acrylic, etc. Plastic adhesives are strong, transparent in nature, and temperature resistant in nature. They have a wide range of applications in fixing household appliances, such as computers, phones, keyboards, etc. Additionally, they also used in car parts, electrical tubes, and plastic bicycles. Due to these characteristics, plastic adhesives are used in many end-user industries such as footwear, construction, electrical, automotive, etc. During the forecast period, the global plastic adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%.
Key participants include Arkema SA, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Henkel AG, Dow Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., MaterBond Inc., and Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., among others.
Acrylic adhesives are garnering significant traction in the market, owing to the offering of superior temperature, ultraviolet, and oxidation resistance; and hence find preferable usage in outdoor purposes. Acrylic adhesives have the capability to counter the negative plasticizing action taking place with rubber and providing better resistance to chemical exposure.
Market Drivers
The Global Plastic Adhesives Market is projected to reach USD 10.29 billion by the year 2027. Many factors are contributing to the expected significant growth of the plastic adhesives market at the global level. One such important factor is their increased demand in the medical industry. Several types of equipment including syringe pumps, pulse oximeter, ventilators, etc., need plastic adhesives.
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Silicone
Cyanoacrylate
Methyl Methacrylate
Others
Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Packaging
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Assembly
Medical
Others
Additionally, the automotive sector is known to be another major sub-segment of the plastic adhesive market. Packaging industries also offer a wide range of uses of plastic adhesives, which may result in the direct boost of the global plastic adhesives market during the forecast period.
The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, due to the growth of the end-use industries such as the building & construction and packaging industry. China is likely to observe a substantial rise in the plastic adhesives demand, attributed to the surging automotive production, as well as supportive government policies for the production of electronics products.
Regional Outlook
During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rates. In the region, rapid industrialization by emerging countries, such as China, India, and Thailand, is also projected to propel the product growth. Other major regions contributing to this market are the Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America.
