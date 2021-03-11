Growing demand for plastic adhesives in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global plastic adhesives market is projected to be worth USD 10.29 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The plastic adhesives market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in the packaging sector. Plastic adhesives find extensive application in packaging, chemical drums, storage containers, and tanks, amongst several low-cost assembly products.
Plastic adhesives such as hot melt adhesives are widely used over solvent-based adhesives, due to its many benefits, such as constituting VOCs that are either eliminated or reduce, removal of curing step, a longer shelf-life, and maintaining its thickness in the course of solidification.
Request for a sample report here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/401
Key participants include Arkema SA, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Henkel AG, Dow Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., MaterBond Inc., and Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., among others.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Plastic Adhesives market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global plastic adhesives market on the basis of resin type, substrate, distribution channel, application, and region:
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Silicone
Cyanoacrylate
Methyl Methacrylate
Others
Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Packaging
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Assembly
Medical
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Make an Inquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/401
Objectives of the Global Plastic Adhesives Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Plastic Adhesives market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Plastic Adhesives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Plastic Adhesives Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand in the packaging sector
4.2.2.2. Growth of the building & construction industry
4.2.2.3. Increasing usage in production of adhesive bandages
4.2.2.4. Surging demand from the APAC region
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Volatility in the price of raw materials
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Plastic Adhesives Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Epoxy
5.1.2. Polyurethane
5.1.3. Acrylic
5.1.4. Silicone
5.1.5. Cyanoacrylate
5.1.6. Methyl Methacrylate
5.1.7. Others
Chapter 6. Plastic Adhesives Market By Substrate Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Substrate Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Polyethylene
6.1.2. Polypropylene
6.1.3. Polyvinyl Chloride
6.1.4. Others
Chapter 7. Plastic Adhesives Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Online
7.1.2. Offline
CONTINUED..!!
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Soldier System Market Growth
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Mobile Robot Market Demand
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Prenatal Testing Industry
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-plastic-adhesives-market