Plastic Antioxidants Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2023 -- The report "Plastic Antioxidants Market by Antioxidants Type (Phenolic, Phosphite & Phosphonite, Antioxidant Blends), Polymer Resin (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The plastic antioxidants market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from USD 2.0 billion in 2020.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Plastic Antioxidants Market"

244 market data Tables

58 Figures

234 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106598592



Antioxidants are stabilizing agents that inhibit the process of oxidation by reacting and decomposing the reactive species. They protect plastics and other materials against thermally induced oxidation. Antioxidants that are used in plastics include primary antioxidants and secondary antioxidants. Different types of antioxidants provide different levels of reactivity as a function of temperature and also react and decompose the different radical intermediates in the oxidation process, thereby providing thermal stability to plastics.



PP is the largest polymer resin segment of the plastic antioxidants market. Asia Pacific was the largest market for plastic antioxidants in 2019, in terms of both volume and value. Factors such as plastics replacing conventional materials, increasing demand in medical industry, and rapid urbanization in developing countries will drive the plastic antioxidants market.



Phosphite & Phophonite are projected to be the fastest growing type in the plastic antioxidants market during the forecast period

Phosphites & phosphonites are phosphorus-based secondary antioxidants. Secondary antioxidants are known as hydroperoxide decomposers as they react with hydroperoxides to produce non-radical products. They are used in combination with primary antioxidants. Phosphites & phosphonites are among the most effective stabilizers, as they protect both primary antioxidants and the polymers during processing. Hydrolytically stable phosphites & phosphonites are generally the most frequently used polymer stabilizers. Strong demand for plastics in applications, such as automotive and construction are driving the demand for phophites & phophonites. This plays a key role in driving the plastic antioxidants market in this region. China and Japan house major players in electronics, automotive, and consumer goods. These industries generate high demand for plastics, and in turn, high demand for plastic antioxidants.



The PP estimated to be the largest polymer resin segment of the plastic antioxidants market during the forecast period.

PP is a thermoplastic polymer with the presence of tertiary carbon atoms. The presence of tertiary carbon atoms makes it susceptible to oxidation and thermal degradation at high temperatures. Polypropylene is processed at temperatures between 428°F and 536°F, and under these conditions, it degrades to form low molecular weight products. Thus, antioxidants are added to PP to stabilize it. Antioxidants are added during the manufacturing process and palletizing. The commonly used antioxidant for PP is butylated hydroxyl-toluene (BHT), which is used as a primary antioxidant, and phosphite & phosphonite, used as secondary antioxidants. Blends of thioesters and phenol antioxidants are also used. Polypropylene is used in packaging & labeling, automotive components, stationery, plastic parts, reusable containers, laboratory equipment, and loudspeakers.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=106598592



APAC projected to be fastest growing region for the plastic antioxidants market during the forecast period

The region is characterized by a growing population and economic developments. The increasing population in the region, accompanied by increasing construction spending in the developing markets of China, India, and Indonesia, is projected to make this region an ideal destination for the plastic industry. This, in turn, is expected to drive the plastic antioxidants industry in the near future. The increase in employment rate, the rise in disposable income of the people, and an increase in foreign investments in various industries of the economy are some of the other factors that make APAC an attractive market for plastic antioxidants manufacturers.



The key market players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Songwon (South Korea), Adeka Corporation (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), SK Capital (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), 3V Sigma S.p.A (Italy), and Dover Chemical Corporation (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com