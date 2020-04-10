Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are ALPLA, Amcor Plc., Plastipak Packaging, Graham Packaging, LP.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- Plastic bottles and containers are made of plastic polymers such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), among others. They're usually used to prevent the staling of food and beverages and ensures the freshness of the products. According to a survey by Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), consumers are more likely to pay for a high value of products whose packaging can be easily opened & stored and has the ability to reseal.



The global Plastic Bottles and Containers Market was valued USD 160 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 213 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of biodegradable and recycled plastics in the packaging industry.



Based on the product type, the market is fragmented into PET, PP, HDPE, and LDPE. PET is widely used in the beverage industry owing to its high resistance to chemical and moisture as compared to other polymers. PP is mostly used in the food packaging industry and even though PET preserves the food taste and aroma in a better way, PP is cheaper than PET which makes it a preferable option in the food packaging industry.



HDPE has a high strength to weight ratio, resistance to chemical & moisture and is easy to process. They are generally utilized for the medicine bottles, shampoo, and bleaching bottles. LDPE has low tensile strength and is highly ductile which limits its application in plastic bottles and containers industry.



Segment by Key players:

- ALPLA

- Amcor plc.

- Plastipak Packaging

- Graham Packaging, LP.

- RPC Group

- Berry Plastics

- Greiner Packaging

- Alpha Packaging

- Zijiang



Segment by Type:

- PET

- PP

- HDPE

- LPDE



Segment by Application:

- Food & Beverage

- Pharmaceuticals

- Cosmetics



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Plastic Bottles And Containers Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Forecast

4.5.1. Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Plastic Bottles And Containers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Plastic Bottles And Containers Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



