Plastic Cards from SPC GmbH Serve Multiple Business Functions and Are Now Priced Lower Than Ever

St. Ingbert, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- From credit cards to hotel keys, loyalty cards, gym memberships and beyond, plastic cards are being used more widely than ever. Their ability to save information and be easily stored and transported in a wallet or pocket make them ideal tools for businesses to connect with their customers in a convenient and efficient manner.



SPC GmbH, the German company known for their affordable, high quality plastic cards, magnetic cards and chip cards designed for a variety of business purposes, recently announced a promotion that will lower the price of their unique products even further and allow buyers to receive their orders within 48 hours. Right now, 100 cards costs just €49.52, and 5,000 cards is only €613.10.



Cards are fully customizable and vary depending on the nature of their use. Magnetic cards are designed to be easily programmed with new information and are often suited for industries in which the card will be used multiple times, often with variations in the data it carries. Common examples include loyalty and membership cards.



Chip cards come in both read-only and read/write options and are designed to transfer data through the air at short distances using electromagnetic waves. Read-only chip cards can be used as employee time cards or access cards, and for other industrial purposes. Read/write chip cards are more versatile and are designed for a wide variety of business purposes that may require a greater amount of storage capacity and higher encryption standards than other cards provide.



The option to customize the appearance of the card comes standard with each order, giving the buyer the freedom to choose from several background colors and add other features such as scratch and signature panels, barcodes, embossing and more. “The most important principle of our plastic card printing service is flexibility. We are therefore able to offer various design and production options, when you order your plastic cards on-line from us,” an article on the SPC GmbH website noted.



About SPC GmbH

SPC GmbH is a company from St. Ingbert, Germany. SPC offers plastic cards of the highest quality. Whether EM4100 RFID cards, Mifare RFID cards, SLE5542 smart cards, or LoCo or HiCo magnetic cards, all card types are produced for the buyer with the utmost care. Buyers can also choose from many additional options, such as personalization, a barcode, embossing, a signature panel, a scratch panel, a gold background, a silver background, and much more. And all this with a delivery time of just 48 hours. For more information, please visit: http://www.spc-world.de.