Plastic Cards Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Gemalto (Netherlands), Giesecke & Devrient (Germany), CPI Card Group (United States), American Banknote Corporation (United States), Inteligensa Group (United States), Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation (United States), Goldpac Group (Hong Kong), Marketing Card Technology (United States), TAG Systems SA (Andorra), QARTIS (Poland) and Tactilis (Singapore). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Arroweye Solutions (United States), CardLogix Corporation (United States), Toppan Printing (Japan) and IDEMIA (France).



Plastic cards, one of the important modes for electric money management, are the part of payment system. These cards are issued by financial institutions which enable cardholders to access the funds in designated bank account. Various names of plastic cards are ATM cards, Credit cards and Others. In the current scenario, favorable government initiatives in emerging countries such as Digital India push by GOI (Government of India) and Increasing adoption of e-Commerce services and cashless payments provides lucrative opportunity in the growth of the very market. According to AMA, the Global Plastic Cards market is expected to see growth rate of 7.9% and may see market size of USD23.09 Billion by 2024.



- Surging Technological Advancement in Plastic cards in Developing and developed Countries

- The increasing usage of financial cards

- Soaring Growth in the Debit Card Sector



- Contactless Interfaces to Boost Adoption of Smart Cards

- Growing Demand for Identification Cards to Avail Government Facilities



- High Costs Involved in Deploying Epos Terminals

- Increasing Adoption of Mobile Wallets Reducing the Demand for Plastic Cards



- Increasing Technological Developments in Developing and Developed Countries

- Blockchain Technology Enhancing Security Features



- Security Related to Contactless Technology

- Service Charge in Certain Cases



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Plastic Cards market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Plastic Cards market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Plastic Cards market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



The report highlights Plastic Cards market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Plastic Cards, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Chapter 1: Plastic Cards Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Plastic Cards Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Plastic Cards Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Plastic Cards Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Plastic Cards Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Payment Cards, Government/Health, SIM Cards, Transportation Cards, Gift Cards, Access Cards, Others), Technology Type (Chip Enabled Cards, Smart Cards, Regular Cards))

5.1 Global Plastic Cards Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Plastic Cards Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Plastic Cards Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Plastic Cards Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Plastic Cards Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Plastic Cards Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



