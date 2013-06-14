Plastic Container City Now Offering Single Cupcake Container with Hinged Lid Available in Bulk

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Plastic Container City is pleased to announce that previously sold individually, the single cupcake containers will now be available by the case. This summer, many people across the country will be visiting wholesale bakeries and food stores to find cupcakes and other delicious desserts for backyard barbeques and outdoor parties. Now, people in the market for extra baking supplies can save time and money by purchasing their cupcake containers through the Plastic Container City online store. To view the new item, please visit http://plasticcontainercity.com/single-cupcake-container-with-hinged-lid-400-case.htm.



The single cupcake containers available through Plastic City Container online store are ideal for standard size cupcakes. They also offer plenty of room for delicious vanilla, strawberry, chocolate, or any other flavor icing for the top. In case people only like to take a few bites at a time, the cupcake container offers snap lock lid capabilities for reseal-able use. This will keep the cupcake fresh for an extended period of time. People can take a bite out of the cupcake now, and seal it back up for a late-night treat. Produced from PLA corn, each cupcake container is environmentally friendly for those looking to go green this summer.



The cupcake containers are stack-able, so wholesale food workers will have plenty of room for other products and food items. These neat and compact containers will be aesthetically pleasing to customers planning on purchasing cupcakes. The crystal clear package will make the cupcake be easily viewed by the customer, so they know exactly what they are getting. This high-quality plastic container not only has a great product design, but its luxurious look will draw customers to the cupcake.



About Plastic Container City

Established in 1999, Plastic Container City is a family-run business which is the best source to find an extensive line of disposable containers for cakes and cookies. The company serves bakeries, delis, restaurants and the food service industry in its entirety. On the website, customers are able to choose between containers with separate base and lid and deli containers for various food products. Fruit stores and bakeries throughout the country rely on Plastic Container City to supply the packaging for their wholesale products. All products available online are available to be shipped promptly and efficiently via Fed Ex. All container orders can be placed through the online store.



For more information, please visit http://plasticcontainercity.com/.