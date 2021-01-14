Plastic Decking Market 2020 - Major Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities Analysis to 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- The plastic decking market is set to attain a valuation of USD 7.91 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.82%. Plastic decking is also known as PVC is primarily made up of plastic that is made from virgin plastic. The market can be segmented into resin type as High-density polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Low-density Polyethylene and Polypropylene.



Key players in the global plastic decking market include Duralife Decking and Railing systems, Trex Company Inc, Fiberon LLC, Green Bay Decking, Tamco Building products Inc., UPM Kymmene Corporation and Universal Forests Products, Inc, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc., Azek Building Products Inc., Cardinal Building products, Certainteed Corporation



The report additionally evaluates the manufacturers of the market with respect to market size and share, distribution, sales network and distribution channels, global position, recent research and development activities, product portfolio, technological advancements, revenue generation, gross profit margins, and other market essentials that offer a competitive edge to the readers. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships happening in the market. The information about the market has been gathered through extensive interviews, primary and secondary research, and industry experts to offer key insights into the competitive landscape, along with a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the plastic decking market is the increase in the demand for modern constructions, increasing industrialization and rapid urbanization. In addition to this, research and technological advancements of the industries, replacement of traditional materials into modern and recyclable, and changing lifestyle in plastic decking are expected to boost the global plastic decking market over the forecast period. For instance, AZEK building products in 2017, have launched an innovative product named AZEK Deck Designer Tool to help contractors and homeowners visualize their dream deck designs.



Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Polyvinyl Chloride

High density polyethylene

Low density Polyethylene

Polypropylene



Composite Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Capped

Uncapped



Type of construction (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Repairs& remodeling

New decks

Existing constructions

New constructions



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Residential

Non-residential



Regional Analysis



Due to its rapid growth in construction and infrastructure, North America is the largest user of plastic decks. The North accounts for 42.7% of the plastic decking industry's overall market share. Because of its increasing demand for construction and infrastructural growth, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region. It holds the total market share in the decking market worldwide.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Plastic decking is really tough, rigid, moisture resistant and is available in various kinds of patterns, designs for easy personalization

Further, plastic decking can be used anywhere outdoors. The installation process is fast and easy with the click system and few technical skills. The planks are only plugged into each other and thus form a stable surface

Most of the plastic decking manufacturers provide with lifetime warranties that cover your basic wear and tear. Usually, plastic decking companies provide a minimum 30-year limited warranty for staining and fading

Unfortunately, plastic decking might expand and contract in certain climates, loosening joints and making decks unstable. Under hot summers, they grow uncomfortably hot to walk on with barefoot..Continued



