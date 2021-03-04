New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The Increase in investments in residential and non-residential construction sectors, growth in electronic industries, and growth in automotive industry are the significant factors that are expected to propel the growth of the plastic fasteners market



Market Size – USD 4.60 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends –Development in applications of Plastic, new research for enhancing properties of plastic are the trends in Plastic Fasteners Market



The global Plastic Fasteners Market was valued at USD 4.60 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.52 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4 %. The Plastic Fasteners Market is driven by the by the increasing investments in residential and non-residential construction sectors, surge in electronic industries, and growth in automotive industry. Growth in the above sectors are anticipated to generate lucrative growth opportunities to the key players involved in the Plastic Fasteners Market. Likewise, the need of. Plastic fasteners is rising due to the introduction of the same or even an improved fastener technology to that of the metal counterpart, which is further expected to spur the growth of the global plastic fasteners market. Likewise, the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to provide stellar avenues for the key players involved in the global plastic fasteners market.



The latest report titled "Global Plastic Fasteners Market Report" offers comprehensive and extensive research on the Plastic Fasteners market, covering a deeper analysis of the production and application scope. The report on the global Plastic Fasteners market added by Reports and Data provides extensive insights into the industry trends and market drivers. The report provides an extensive understanding of the market dynamics along with limitations, threats, and the potential growth opportunities in the Plastic Fasteners market.



Key Players Operating in the Global Market:



Illinois Tool Works, Nifco, Stanley Black & Decker, Bossard Group, E & T Fasteners, micro plastics, Craftech Industries, Melfast, Volt Industrial Plastics, Avery Dennison Corporation, Araymond, ATF Inc.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of the industry with a deeper analysis of the profile of key market players. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario with regards to mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and other strategic alliances. It also provides a detailed overview of the technological and product advancements of the market, such as product launches, brand promotions, and expansion of the product portfolio. The growing need for high diversification of the product is projected to add to the market demand.



The report covers an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer crucial insights into the companies operating in the market. The report offers a competitive edge to the readers and businesses. The report offers crucial insights into the segments to provide a thorough analysis that can help the businesses formulate strategic business decisions and market expansion strategies.



Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



- Nylon

- Polyarylamide

- Thermoplastic Polyurethane

- PEEK and PPA

- Other



Product type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



- Rivets and push in clips

- cable ties and clips

- thread fastener

- washer, spacers and bushes

- other



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



- Automotive

- Building construction

- Electrical and electronics

- Retail

- Other



The report provides extensive coverage of investment opportunities, threats, opportunities, market trends, technological advancements, revenue share, market size, growth restraining and driving factors, technological advancements, and regional growth. Based on the regional bifurcation, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The global Plastic Fasteners market report covers extensive details about the production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, sales, market share and size, and the existence of key players in each region. The report also offers an accurate forecast of major regions of the industry that are predicted to show lucrative growth over the coming years.



Major Regions Analyzed in Report:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table Of Content -



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising Urbanization

3.2. Increase in Global Population

3.3. Expanding Industrialization

Chapter 4. Plastic Fasteners Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Plastic Fasteners Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Plastic Fasteners Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Plastic Fasteners Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increase in Automobile Production

4.4.1.2. Increase in the number of large scale commercial projects in building and construction industries

4.4.1.3. Need for minimizing the weight of vehicle and airplanes

4.4.2. restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Temperature Resistant

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Plastic Fasteners Market Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. PESTEL Analysis



Continue….



