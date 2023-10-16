Plastic Films & Sheets Market 2023: Market Size, Business Growth, Career Opportunities, Industry Trend, Forecast 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2023 -- The report "Plastic Films & Sheets Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BOPP, CPP, PVC, PES, PA), Application (Stretch Films, Shrink Films, Bags, Pouches, Wraps), End-use industry (Packaging, Non-packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 182.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% from USD 140.0 billion in 2023.



The plastic films & sheets market is mainly driven by the increased demand across various end-use industries Moreover, it is also driven by rapid globalization & urbanization.



"Packaging is projected to be the fastest growing end-use industry type in the plastic films & sheets market, in terms of value."

The packaging end-use industry is a pivotal segment in the plastic films and sheets market. These materials play a vital role in packaging solutions due to their versatility, barrier properties, and cost-effectiveness. They are employed in flexible packaging, ensuring the protection and preservation of food, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. The growing demand for sustainable packaging materials further drives innovation in this sector, with eco-friendly alternatives gaining prominence. As consumer preferences evolve, the packaging industry continues to rely on plastic films and sheets for delivering attractive, functional, and environmentally responsible packaging solutions.



"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for plastic films & sheets during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume."

The markets of Asia Pacific are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, and China are investing in various industrial developments that are driving the plastic films & sheets market..The Asia Pacific region has a large population and a growing middle class, leading to increased consumer purchasing power. The market is driven by various industries, including packaging, agriculture, automotive, and construction, which require plastic films and sheets for applications such as packaging materials, agricultural films, automotive interiors, and building construction.



New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the plastic films & sheets market include Amcor PLC (Switzerland), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), Sabic (Saudi Arabia), Toray Industries, Inc. (Tokyo), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Uflex (India), Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India), Dupont Teijin Films (US), Oben Holding Group (Peru).



Amcor PLC



Amcor, formerly known as Australian Paper Manufacturers (APM), was established in 1860 as a paper manufacturing company. In 1986, the company changed its name to Amcor Limited. It is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions. The company offers products through two reportable business segments: Flexibles and Rigid packaging. It offers plastic films used in various packaging solutions through the flexibles packaging segment. Amcor supplies a broad range of flexible and rigid packaging products across a wide range of industries, including food, beverages, healthcare, home care, pet care and personal care.



Amcor has a strong presence across the globe in more than 43 countries with operations in more than 220 locations. The key strategy of Amcor is focused on geographic expansion through the acquisition of various packaging units in different regions for various sectors, including food, beverage and pharmaceutical.



Berry Global Group, Inc.



Berry Global Group, Inc., formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc., is a provider of a broad range of flexible & rigid consumer packaging and nonwoven specialty materials. The company mainly supplies its products to consumer-oriented end markets such as healthcare, personal care, food, and beverage. The company operates through four reporting segments, namely, Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene & Specialties. The company offers stretch and shrink films, converter films, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films through its Consumer Packaging and Engineered Materials segments.



Berry Global has a strong global presence with operations in over 333 locations in which 126 are in US & Canada, 142 in Europe, and 65 in Rest of World. The company supports customers at every stage of the product development process, including expertise in consumer insights, ideation & design, manufacturing, and research & development.



