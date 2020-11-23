Plastic Foams Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption by 2029

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- Analysis of the Global Plastic foams Market



A new study published by Fact.MR on the global Plastic foams Market includes a global analysis and opportunity assessment for the period. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics in detail. The analysts take into account the historic as well as the current growth parameters to project the growth of the Plastic foams Market with maximum accuracy.



The report provides a Y-o-Y growth trend analysis and the current and future market volume projections (Units) for the assessment period. The impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Plastic foams Market is assessed in the report along with valuable insights pertaining to how market participants are adapting to the current situation.



The business intelligence study of the Plastic foams Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Plastic foams Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Plastic foams Market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect.



Each market player encompassed in the Plastic foams Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Plastic foams Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.



What insights readers can gather from the Plastic foams Market report?



Learn the behavior pattern of every Plastic foams Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Plastic foams Market landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.



Plastic foams Market: Segmentation



The global Plastic foams market is segmented on the basis of type, density, material, end-use industry and region.



Based on the type, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:



Rigid

Flexible



Based on the density, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:



High Density (0.5 g/cm3 - 1 g/cm3)

Medium Density (0.1 g/cm3 – 0.5 g/cm3)

Low Density (<0.1 g/cm3)



Based on the material, the global Plastic foams market is segmented as:



Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Expandable Polystyrene Foam (EPS)

Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS)

PVC Foam

Phenolic Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Polyethylene Foam (PE)

Polypropylene Foam (PP)

EVA Foam

Others



Based on the end-use industry, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:



Automotive

Building & Construction

Packaging

Aviation & Aerospace

Footwear, Sports & Recreational

Furniture

Medical

Others (Marine, Wind Energy, Etc.)



Based on region, the global Plastic foams market is segmented as:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



Plastic foams Market: Prominent players



Prominent players in the global Plastic foams market is BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema, Armacell International S.A, Borealis AG, JSP, Kaneka Corporation, Recticel, Rogers Corporation, SABIC, Sekisui Alveo AG, Synthos S.A., Toray Industries, Inc., Total SA, and Zotefoams PLC, amongst others. The Plastic foams market is fragmented with the presence of diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.



