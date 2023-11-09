NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Sealed Air Corporation (United States), Amcor (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (United States), Mondi (South Africa), Sonoco (United States), Huhtamaki (Finland), Coveris (Austria), Transcontinental Inc. (Canada), Clondalkin Group (The Netherlands).



Scope of the Report of Plastic Food and Beverage Packaging

The growing packaged food and beverage industry owing to changing lifestyle and increasing penetration of organized retail is principally expanding the product application scope. From airtight wraps to shelf-stable bottles and containers, plastic packaging plays a key role in delivering a safe food supply from farm to table and is a material of choice for freezing foods for longer-term storage. Many major types of plastic resins used in packaging are recyclable. Most frequently, community recycling programs collect plastic bottles made from PET and HDPE, but many communities are expanding their programs to collect additional types of plastics. Although most communities instruct residents to recycle by the shape of an item (e.g., bottles, containers, caps, lids), some communities also refer to the resin identification code.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging), Application (Meat, Vegetables and Fruits, Deli and Dry Product, Other), Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Bioplastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyamide, Others), Product (Bottles, Cans, Wraps & Films, Bags, Pouches, Others)



Market Drivers:

Urbanization, cost efficiency, and product safety

Rapid growing demand for convenient packaging from various industries such as food and beverages and personal care



Market Trends:

Growing consumer awareness related to eco-friendly packaging

The growth in food & beverages and healthcare industries globally



Opportunities:

A better substitute for traditional packaging materials

Sustainable and new flexible plastics packaging solutions



In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration regulates the safety of food-contact packaging, including plastics used in contact with food. Many plastics, such as polystyrene and polyethylene, have been used in food packaging for decades. All food-contact packaging materials must pass FDA's stringent approval process the agency must find them safe for use in a specific packaging application before they can be put on the market.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



