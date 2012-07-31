Master Molded Products Plastic Injection Molding Website Launched

Elgin, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- With over 65 years of experience in the field of plastic injection molding, Master Molded Products Corporation has now launched its official website. The firm has been quite renowned for quality plastic injection molding products for various automotive, packaging as well as industrial requirements. Master Molded is a well experienced firm and also a partner to manufacturers including Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers of OEM. Company has launched its official website: http://www.mastermolded.com/ on the internet to connect to all its global customers. The website provides quite valuable information about the company and their products.



The website is well designed keeping in mind all the aspects prospective customers look for. Visitors can find links to all pages of the site such as Home, About Us, What’s New, Markets served, Asian Tooling, Quality, Contact Us, Send RFQ and helpful links. Below these links one can find a scrolling banner providing valuable information about the certifications and rewards achieved by the company. One can find short write ups about the automotive, packaging and industrial consumer products developed by the company. Visitors can also take survey and view videos by clicking on the relevant links provided below it. Information about the corporation and plastic injection molding solutions provided by the company can be found towards the bottom of the page.



“We are quite glad to launch this website that provides all the information about our corporation. We provide high quality products with TS and ISO certification. Visitors to our website can find our plastic injection molding products right from their home or office. They can also find what’s new, and information about the Asian tooling on the pages dedicated on our website. Our plastic injection molding products include instrument clusters with chrome molded rings, acrylic and polycarbonate lenses and face plates, interior bezels, interior arm rests, keyless entry systems, etc. for the automotive market. Similarly we also provide a variety of plastic injection molding solutions for the packaging and industrial consumer firms too”, says the Chief Marketing Manager of the firm.



The corporation provides various plastic injection molding solutions for a variety of markets.



The head office of the firm is located at 1000 Davis Road, Elgin, IL 60123. One can also call at 847-695-9700 for more details or email to sales@mastermolded.com.