Plastic Materials and Resins Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts Till 2030

The Global Plastic Materials And Resins Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable).



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Plastic Materials And Resins Market are – LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Total SA, Ineos AG, Formosa Plastics Corp, Covestro



Markets Covered: Polyurethane, High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Poly-Vinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Others



The market is segmented by product type into polypropylene, high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), poly-vinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyurethane, polystyrene, and others. The others segment, which includes acrylic polymers, polyethers, polyamide, epoxide resins, amino resins, polycarbonates, elastomeric resins and fluro polymers, accounted for the largest share of the plastic materials and resins market in 2018 at 39.4% or $193.04 billion. The polyurethane segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 4.9%.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for plastic materials and resins, accounting for 50.1% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in the plastic materials and resins market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.8% and 5.2% respectively. Growth of the plastic materials and resins market in Africa and the Middle East can be attributed to the expected growth in the demand for plastic materials and resins from the packaging and transportation manufacturing industries in these regions. These will be followed by North America and Asia-Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.1% and 3.8% respectively.



The global chemicals market, of which the plastic materials and resins market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $3,357.7 billion in 2018, having grown at a CAGR of 0.9% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to nearly $4,153.1 billion by 2022. The plastic materials and resins market is the second largest segment of the chemicals market accounting for 14.6% of the chemicals market. The soap and cleaning compounds segment, and the toiletries segment are expected to be the fastest growing segments in the chemicals market, both growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2018-2022.



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Plastic Materials And Resins market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Plastic Materials And Resins market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focused in the research study. It discusses about prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Plastic Materials And Resins market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the global Plastic Materials And Resins market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach Plastic Materials And Resins used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



