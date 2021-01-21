New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The Global Plastic Pigments Market size is forecast to reach USD 16.82 billion from USD 9.87 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is driven by the growing demand for high-performance pigments, the increasing significance of aesthetics in packaging, along with rapid industrialization in emerging economies.



The plastic pigments do not only add color but also are vital for enhancing the functionality of products. For instance, carbon black is used as a plastic colorant in automobile bumpers and containers to improve weather resistance. Similarly, the white plastic pigment is used in the back sheets of solar cells for enhancing power generation efficiency by optimally reflecting light inside.



Get a Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1818



Key Manufacturers in the Global Plastic Pigments Market:



BASF SE, Dic Corporation, Clariant, Cabot Corporation, Tronox, Ferro Corporation, Heubach, Eckart GmbH, Dominion Color Corporation, and Sudarshan Chemical Industries, among others



The growing product demand from the paints & coatings industry will favor industry growth. Plastic pigments are primarily used in paints & coatings to improve the color aesthetics and visuals of the products. Plastic pigments exhibit superior attributes that are quite effective in the automobile sector as well. Utilization of these pigments in automotive reduces opacity, brings out brilliant luster, enhances reflection, orientation, overall appearance, along with supplementing durability of the exterior and interior parts of automobiles. The expansion of the automobile sector, majorly in the developing economies, will boost plastic pigments market share.



Increasing investments by manufacturing in R&D technologies to improve product quality as well as their production capacities, will foster plastic pigments market revenue share through 2027.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Plastic Pigments Market on the basis of product type, sales channel, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Organic Plastics Pigments

Polycyclic

Azo (Mono- and Di-)

Metal Complexes

Inorganic Plastic Pigments

Titanium Dioxide

Carbon Black

Others



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Direct Sales Channel

Distribution Channel



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1818



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest



Based on product type,the organic plastic pigments segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.2% through 2027 due to stringent government regulations across the globe regarding sustainability.



The inorganic plastic pigments segment accounted for the majority of the plastic pigments market share in 2019 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. The robust growth can be attributed to the exceptional durability and low costs or inorganic plastic pigments.



Based on application, the automotive sector accounted for revenue generation of USD 1.19 Billion in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a growth rate of 7.1% through on account of extensive usage of polyurethane coatings for both automotive interiors and exteriors. In addition, the cost-effectiveness of the solutions will further boost product demand over the coming years.



The packaging industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing end-user of plastic pigments over the analysis period. The robust growth can be attributed to the extensive usage of plastic packaging in food & beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other consumer goods.



In the regional landscape, the Asia Pacific region is likely to contribute significantly to the global plastic pigments market revenue share, exhibiting a growth rate of 7.3% through 2027. The growth can be attributed to the expansion of various end-user industries, including automotive, packaging, and cosmetics, among others.



North America is set to witness a substantial growth rate of 6.3% through 2027 on account of the growing demand for organic plastic pigments from various end-use verticals. Europe is forecast to register a growth rate of 6.8% through 2027 due to high product demand from the automotive industry.



In March 20019, Sun Chemical Performance Pigments, a leading producer and distributor of printing inks, coatings & supplies, pigments, and application materials, introduced at the European Coatings Show 2019 their new Blue pigment. This high-performance phthalocyanine blue pigment was specifically curated for automotive applications.



Scope of the Plastic Pigments Market Report:



The report offers an extensive assessment of the growth rate and the market size based on the dynamics of the industry and the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report is formulated through authentic sources and verified and validated by industry experts. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. It also covers the evaluation of market and competitive landscape along with SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the leading companies.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plastic-pigments-market



Moreover, the report offers an accurate forecast estimation through a thorough analysis of the historical data (2017-2018) while considering 2019 as the base year. The data offers a panoramic view of the market, assisting the readers to gain valuable insights into the Plastic Pigments market. To impart better understanding of the market, the key statistical data is organized into pictorial representations such as charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, and figures.



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Plastic Pigments Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Plastic Pigments Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for aesthetics in packaging

4.2.2.2. Escalating demand for plastics in the automotive industry

4.2.2.3. Rapid industrialization in developing countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent norms and regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Plastic Pigments Market By Product Type Insights & Trends



Continued…..



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Nasal Oxygen Tube Market Suppliers



Diazepam Market Sales Statistics



Central Venous Catheters Market Forecast



Thank you for reading our report. For more inquiry or query on customization, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the best report suited to your needs.