Plastic Surgeon Birmingham Center to Offer Full Body Contouring

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported that 1.6 million cosmetic procedures were performed in 2012 alone. Statistics also show that facelifts, breast augmentation, liposuction, and rhinoplasty were among the most requested enhancements. In response to the growing demand for these procedures, Plastic Surgeon Birmingham Center has announced full-body contouring is now available to their patients.



"Plastic Surgeon Birmingham Center has been happily serving the greater Birmingham area for many years. We have consistently shown to be among the most sought after and well-respected cosmetic surgeons in the Birmingham location, and are committed to our patients. Our board certified cosmetic surgeons are world renowned and can assist you to accomplish your cosmetic surgery objectives," explained Joseph Marks, a representative of Plastic Surgeon Birmingham Center. Marks also noted that, "Our certified staff have years of experience in providing numerous cosmetic procedures."



Plastic Surgeon Birmingham Center offers procedures to enhance most of the body. These include breast augmentation, to improve the size, shape, and curve of the bust, with or without implants. The Center provides detailed information about breast enhancement online, at http://plasticsurgeonbirmingham.net/breast-augmentation/. They can also perform a rhinoplasty, or “nose job,”, which rebuilds the form and fixes the function and aesthetic quality of the nose. Many patients want to repair genetic defects, trauma, or just want a more aesthetically pleasing nose.



Doctors can also offer abdominoplasty, commonly known as a "tummy tuck". The procedure allows surgeons to remove excessive fat and skin from the stomach region, and create a slimmer shape. Underlying muscles are tightened, which creates a much better waist definition. Patients who choose a tummy tuck may have had a significant weight loss that has left drooping, loose skin. In addition, surgeons can perform Liposuction, which aims to reshape and redefine parts of the body where excess fat has accumulated. Doctors use of a suction device, which is minimally invasive. It enables them to concentrate on areas of the body that have not responded to a diet and workout. Many clients also choose a facelift. This procedure is intended to stop or reverse the affects of aging. Treatment is tailored to the goals and expectations of each client; but most facelifts involve tightening skin in the mouth, nose, eye, and neck areas.



Marks commented that, "The center encourages patients to choose plastic surgery facilities very carefully. If you are considering any type of cosmetic surgery, it is important that you take some time researching which physician and medical center is right for you. There are many choices readily available to you. With the right amount of research, you will be delighted with the result of your plastic surgery procedure. Patients who want to learn more about the Plastic Surgeon Birmingham Center can get information by visiting our website at plasticsurgeonbirmingham.net."



About Plastic Surgeon Birmingham Center

Plastic Surgeon Birmingham Center is a medical facility that specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. All surgeons are board certified and committed to helping patients reach their goals. The Center offers patients a complimentary consultation, and a range of body contouring procedures. Caring staff members direct patients through each step of their procedures.