Plastic Surgeon SEO Specialist, SEO Kiwi, Warns About the Effects of New Google Updates on Websites

Los Angeles, CA -- 03/25/2013



The recent Google Panda updates will have a devastating effect on any website that utilizes duplicate content or keyword stuffing, as well as those that buy links or place content on content farms. That is the word going out to potential plastic surgeons from SEO Kiwi Founder Aaron Franklin. The plastic surgeon SEO specialist is on a mission to help potential clients understand the risks of working with SEO firms that use grey hat or black hat practices such as these.



“Plastic surgeons that work with firms using these tactics will eventually find their sites blacklisted by Google,” said Franklin. “My goal is to help potential clients understand these practices so that they can identify them and choose an SEO firm that will help them develop and smartly syndicate original content for a successful long-term SEO strategy.”



As an SEO & Internet marketing company specializing in helping plastic surgeons, SEO Kiwi has developed a track record of success for their clients using only white hat practices. The firm develops highly targeted SEO strategies for their clients that deliver a consistent flow of high quality leads from all the top search engines and social media networks that help them build their online market share.



Not only has SEO Kiwi been able to outrank the more than 1,000 SEO firms in Los Angeles with highly targeted keywords, they have brought the same results to multiple plastic surgeon SEO clients. The firm has garnered hundreds of page 1 results for plastic surgeon clients in competitive areas such as Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and New York.



The SEO Kiwi design team also builds very clean, user-friendly custom websites that incorporate their finalized SEO strategy with expert keyword analysis. The company builds laser-focused landing pages targeted at sub-segments of the client’s audience.



Each page is designed to identify and incorporate target audience triggers that convert visitors into customers via a highly personalized experience. Their customized website designs also incorporate content management systems that ensure that clients can easily maintain and update their websites.



When it comes to Internet marketing for plastic surgeons, Franklin brings more than ten years of SEO and Internet marketing experience to bear for his clients. This is backed by a computer science degree, a Masters in Internet Marketing, and two Google Certifications.



SEO kiwi is happy to give plastic surgeons free advice such as the information on black hat and white hat techniques. To ensure the best results, the company works with only one plastic surgeon per city, so they encourage them to contact the company quickly in order to secure one of this limited number of spots. For more information, please visit http://www.seokiwi.com/plastic-surgeon-seo-news-update-2013



