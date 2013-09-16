Plastic Surgeons in Iowa Practice Announce Hiring First Female Plastic Surgeon, Upgraded Website

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- There are big changes in the works for Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota starting with an upgraded website and ending with the upcoming addition of their first female plastic surgeon to their qualified plastic surgeons Iowa practice.



Retouching and redefining are part of the daily mindset for plastic surgeons, which is why this plastic surgery Iowa practice’s penchant for refining extends to redesigning their website for their clients. Reminiscent of their spa like setting, the website redesign has a whole new look and more information on their services. Clients will find information on their procedures, skin care products, monthly specials and financing options. In addition, an “Ask the Doc” section deals with frequently asked questions.



Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota is also excited to announce they have signed on their first female plastic surgeon associate Jill Murphy MD PhD from University of Kansas Medical Center. She will start in August of 2014. Dr. Murphy will join the three other male surgeons who offer plastic and reconstructive surgical services to all of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Dakota.



The clinics offer a full range of plastic and reconstructive surgery services. The cosmetic surgery Iowa procedures they offer include blepharoplasty, Botox V, face lifts, hair removal, rhinoplasty, implants. Their line of skin care products from the PSA line compliments the work they perform in their clinic. Additionally, they provide procedures for body, breast and skin.



For those clients looking for a youthful appearance without surgery, the clinic says, “There are numerous procedures available for the patient that is not ready to undergo an invasive surgical procedure. Some of them are the Injectable fillers, such as Restylane, Radiesse, Cosmoderm or Botox injections, microdermabrasion, Thermage, Contour Threadlift, the Fraxel laser for skin resurfacing and numerous types of peels.”



About Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota

Plastic Surgery Associates of South Dakota’s main clinic, located in Sioux Falls, S.D. was established in 1984. In 1997 they opened a fully staffed satellite clinic in Dakota Dunes, S.D. and now they also do outreach clinics at The Yankton Medical Clinic in Yankton and at the Mallard Pointe Surgical Center in Watertown. Their surgeons are board certified in plastic surgery and offer services in the entire field of plastic and reconstructive surgery. For more information, visit http://www.plasticsurgeryassociatesofsd.com